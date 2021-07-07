Contessa Akin: “Create a list of things that make you happy ”

Create a list of things that make you happy — Start with a list of good positive memories like planting that garden, feeling the earth beneath your feet, or watching that baby take his first steps. It can be something as simple as a single word, like “Home.” Think about what it reminds you of — the comfort and stability in your home, the people who love and support you there.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Contessa Akin.

Contessa Akin is a Self-Worth Coach, Firewalking Instructor, and Author. Contessa is certified through Anthony Robbins-Cloe Madanes Strategic Intervention as a coach, Fire-walking Instructor through The Firewalking Institute of Research and Education, an NLP Coach with NLP Learning Systems, and a Sex, Love, and Relationship Coach through VITA. Contessa is a former jet engine mechanic in the United States Air Force, She teaches clients how to live the life they imagined by tuning into their authentic self-worth and unlocking their confidence. Besides work, Contessa is a wife to a Dallas Police Officer and a mother of two beautiful teens whom she homeschools.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My story can be overwhelming to some people, but it’s a tale of overcoming and resilience and finding your worth despite your circumstances. When I was three years old, my biological mother decided she didn’t want my two-year-old little sister or me anymore. She stopped on the side of a highway here in Dallas, put us on the side of the road and drove off. I have a half-sister who was about a year old who she kept in the car with her. I don’t necessarily remember getting out of the car, but I distinctly remember being on the grassy hill and all the cars whizzing past. A motorcycle officer eventually came by and kept us safe as he handed us teddy bears and talked to us until somebody came to pick us up. Starting from this event, I developed an inner conviction that women are terrible and will hurt you and can’t be trusted. I carried this conviction with me all through childhood and beyond. I lived with my father, who is a truck driver and was always on the road. It’s no coincidence his philosophy is “my way of the highway.” While I say I grew up with my dad, he wasn’t always physically present. Still, he remained that guy who constantly called and talked to us while he was on the road and did so consistently even though I didn’t have much to say to him over the phone.

It is this history and becoming a mom that propelled me to want to have a different life for my kids; I was inspired to heal, which led me to help others improve their well-being.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My daughter, who is 15 now, has been my cheerleader, and my son, who is 16 my motivator. Even if they didn’t directly cheer me on or motivate me, it really is from a desire to give them a more stable life, free from chaos and unnecessary pain that helped me the most. When I wake up, my first thoughts are about taking care of myself, so I can be the best example of improving myself, so I have the energy to show up for them and those I serve.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The funniest thing had to be when I was in training to be a Firewalking instructor. There is a part of the training where we go into a traditional Mexican-style sweat lodge, a little round dome you have to crouch down to get into, and we did it naked. After I emerged and plunged into the coldest pool ever (not really, but when you just sat next to red hot rocks, it felt that way), I called my husband, feeling victorious.

He was at work when I exclaimed I got naked with my new friends, he informed me, he was on speaker, his coworker and supervisor had just heard the news, and everyone gasped, not knowing how to respond to my newfound freedom.

The biggest lesson is, well, first, make sure I am having a private conversation, and not everyone will understand the impact a particular process can have on a person unless they too are in the process. This is important to remember when working with clients. They have families, spouses, siblings, parents who may not understand the transformation they are in, so helping them with ways to communicate their process to include the essential people in their life has been valuable.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The body keeps score by Bessel Van Der Kolk.

This book brought together the thoughts and feelings that were a part of my life for so long and made it all make sense. It was the first time I didn’t feel crazy about what was happening inside me in a long time.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Our Deepest Fear

By Marianne Williamson

Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate.

Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.

It is our light, not our darkness

That most frightens us.

We ask ourselves

Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, and fabulous?

Actually, who are you not to be?

You are a child of God.

You’re playing small

Does not serve the world.

There’s nothing enlightened about shrinking

So that other people won’t feel insecure around you.

We are all meant to shine,

As children do.

We were born to make manifest

The glory of God that is within us.

It’s not just in some of us;

It’s in everyone.

And as we let our own light shine,

We unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.

As we’re liberated from our own fear,

Our presence automatically liberates others

This quote reminds me each time I lay eyes on it that it’s ok to let my light shine to be seen and heard, and simply by doing so, I already have an impact in this world.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting thing I am currently working on is a Wild Woman Retreat, so women have a safe space to unleash that part of them they keep hidden and step into the light to shine. The ripple effect of showing women they can be seen and heard and their impact on their worlds is worthwhile.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview.

In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I am a fan of Tantric practices, not the sexual kind, where you practice being aware of the present moment and its impact, so you feel connected to yourself, your environment, and your experiences.

It’s so easy to get caught up in thinking about the past and the future, and taking time right now has benefited me greatly in my ability to connect to truth.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Exercise regularly and get enough sleep so that your body can repair itself from stress and injury

If you have ever had the privilege of having a baby in your care, then you know the importance of sleep and movement. Sleep deprivation and inactivity are two of the most common physical contributors to anxiety, depression, and anger.

Put your emotional well-being at the top of your list!

Take time to do nothing — just meditate, enjoy the outdoors, or have a long bath.

Sometimes the best thing to do is to do nothing at all. You’ll feel refreshed and ready to take on the world again.

Keep up with medical and dental appointments for checkups

When we are stressed, overwhelmed, or feeling out of sorts, physical well-being takes the hit. Just by keeping up with medical and dental appointments and getting your regular checkup, you are communicating to yourself that you are important and deserving of care and consideration. All that is true might as well prove it.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion, what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The most significant contributing factor to not following through on what you know to be good for you is self-worth. When you are connected to and genuinely feel your innate value as a human being on this earth, you will take care of yourself.

On the contrary, when you are disconnected from and don’t feel genuinely valuable, you will do what is easy based on how you feel in the moment.

What can you do to increase your sense of self-worth today?

A couple of ideas…

Spend time with someone you love, go for a walk, draw, paint, sing, dance, de-clutter, take a shower, and brush your teeth…

The point is to do something for you that doesn’t depend on anything or anyone else and do it because it’s what’s right and well for you!

Increase your own sense of self-worth!

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Create a list of things that make you happy

Start with a list of good positive memories like planting that garden, feeling the earth beneath your feet, or watching that baby take his first steps. It can be something as simple as a single word, like “Home.” Think about what it reminds you of — the comfort and stability in your home, the people who love and support you there.

Create a list of things that make you happy — even if they’re small moments

Figure out what you want to change

Figure out what you want to change and take action on it. It might be just a tiny improvement, or it could be something big, like quitting smoking, but either way, there should also be specific steps outlined for how your life will change (e.g., “I’ll do this and that if I stop smoking”) so you can anticipate the obstacles ahead of time.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help!

When it’s hard, sometimes the most challenging thing is reaching out and getting support from someone who can empathize with how you feel because they’ve been there too. Just like a doctor prescribes medicine or an athlete needs coaching, often all we need is a little help from the people who want to help us. (super secret….most people in your life, would just as happy to help you as you would be to help them!)

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

We do our feelings before we feel our feelings! When you smile to improve your emotional wellness, you are doing your feelings to feel your feelings. Generally speaking, when we smile, our brain releases endorphins, we breathe deeper, we connect with sensations in our body, and doing these things naturally leads to happiness, pleasure, confidence.

So even if you don’t feel like it, smile….it has an impact!

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Keep a gratitude journal — write down three things you’re grateful for each day.

I know you have seen this one before, and it’s because it works. When you start to look for the things you can be grateful for, you’ll start to look forward to your day, it is a great way to improve your emotional well-being, and all you have to do is look around.

Be mindful of your thoughts.

This simply means be aware of what you are thinking. This doesn’t always have to be complicated or emotional. This is a simple way of taking back control over your thoughts and feelings when they become overwhelming.

When you feel overwhelmed, try telling yourself, “I am allowed to take care of myself.” because you are, and that is a true thought!

Do something nice for someone else.

Sometimes the best thing we can do for our own emotional well-being is to get outside of ourselves and do something nice for someone else.

Pay for the person behind you in the drive-through. Invite a friend over, make them some tea or coffee and sit with them for a while. Buy something you know this person needs but never buys themselves, like a face scrub, nail polish, or massage.

Do something nice that will make their day brighter and improve the spiritual well-being in their life and yours at the same time.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Nature has a way of helping us increase our sense of connection.

When you put your bare feet on grass and feel the sensation of the grass to the dirt to the earth, you are connected.

This connection helps us feel part of the bigger picture; other souls are putting bare feet on the grass, feeling the same connection, breathing the same air, grounding themselves at the same time. You are essential, and spirituality is all about connecting to a bigger picture regardless of what you believe in. Your being here on this earth at this time is essential, and nature connects us.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think women have a much more significant influence and impact in this world, and when more of us step into the light, stop playing small and let ourselves be seen and heard, we show ourselves we are valuable. The more women who step into their innate value and exclaim I am worthy, the more extensive the ripple is. The next generation of kiddos born to moms who parent from worthiness vs. fear from abundance vs. scarcity. That is a world that is connected and harmonious.

Women who own their self-worth and step into the light.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

This may be totally cliché for me; it’s totally Oprah. She has had a significant impact in this world and has sat down with some of the most influential people, and I’d love to have private time to connect with her wisdom so I could, in turn, share that out.

