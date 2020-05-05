Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Content Creation by Leaders: “There’s a piece of leadership in that.”

Content creation by leaders isn’t noisy or salesy or intrusive. Content creation is leadership. As Jane shows us, “there’s a piece of leadership in that”.

By
Theres-a-piece-of-leadership

I was speaking to a client, Natalie last week who was struggling to convert leads into clients at her sales meetings. Natalie is an incredible thought leader and excellent at content creation. In fact, she’s written five books on leadership. So, she couldn’t figure out where she was going wrong with her sales meetings.

We sat down together and went through the different possible reasons. On the surface, everything seemed OK, until I asked her, “How many people are you getting on your list each week?” Her answer was maybe two or three. There was the problem – she wasn’t getting enough people on her list.

We dug deeper, and I asked why she wasn’t working on growing her email list through content creation. Her responses reflected some of the biggest issues that leaders have today with content creation.

First, they’re afraid of being noisy, especially in today’s COVID environment. Second, they’re worried about appearing to “sell”, again, because of the current situation. And third, they don’t want to be seen as just another person giving away something for “free” in a bid to get more clients.

Why We Avoid Content Creation

FEAR: Too noisy.

SOLUTION: People are consuming unprecedented levels of content.

During this COVID era, people are consuming unprecedented levels of content. The Global Web Index found that 80% of consumers say they consume more content since the outbreak. Statista’s research shows that worldwide we’re consuming 36% more news coverage, using 27% more streaming services, spending 22% longer on messaging services and spending 21% longer on social media platforms.

We’re in the biggest disruption that we’re likely to see in our lifetimes. This is not the time to back down. It’s the time to step up and be a leader. In the case of my client, I reminded her that she’d written five books on leadership. Rather than being “noisy”, there was no better time to share her knowledge with her community. She needed to walk the talk, just as she teaches her own clients.

FEAR: Appearing to sell.

SOLUTION: Stop thinking of yourself as a marketer. Think of yourself as a leader.

People are still engaging. They’re still searching for solutions. In other words, people are still looking for something, and you might be the person that has that something for them. Stop seeing yourself as a “marketer.” Instead, see yourself as a leader. When you change your mindset you stop worrying that your content is “selling.” Instead, you’ll see that your content is “leading.”

In today’s environment content creation by leaders is essential. Leaders have a responsibility to lead their people. You’re not doing anyone any favours by staying quiet.

FEAR: Just another person giving away a free webinar.

SOLUTION: Take away the word “free.”

My client, and many other leaders, are worried about offering “just another free webinar.” It’s a common mantra that I hear today – people are tired of receiving email after email and offer after offer of something free, which has little to no value for the recipient.

But as a leader, you have something valuable to offer. Your ideas, thought leadership and guidance in a time of disruption is of inestimable value to your community. Offering a “free” webinar, workshop or e-book that solves a problem for the reader is an incredible gift, even during this time. And if you’re worried about it being perceived as something negative because of the word “free” simply don’t say it.

Assemble Your Tribe

I had the chance to interview the incredible marketer Seth Godin in a podcast last year. And he’s famous for saying, “A crowd is a tribe without a leader. A crowd is a tribe without communication. Most organisations spend their time marketing to the crowd. Smart organisations assemble the tribe.”

Now is the time to assemble your tribe. You do this through smart content that communicates value. When your fears start to run through your mind, imagine that you’re at war. When your troops come off of the battlefield and into the mess, they’re looking to you to support them, advise them and bolster them before they head back into the fray.

Your tribe is “coming into the mess” when they consume your content, but if you’re not there to support them, they’ll simply leave disheartened.

Content is Leadership

If you’re still afraid of being noisy in this environment, change the word “content” to “leadership” in your mind. When you have an idea to share with your tribe, say to yourself “there’s a piece of leadership in that.” It will help you remember that content is leadership.

Your tribe needs a leader. Especially in this time of unprecedented disruption. Now is not the time to back off – it’s the time to step forward.

Love to hear your thoughts….

    Jane Anderson, Australia's Leading Business Growth Mentor to Personal Brands Generating Revenue of $500K+

    According to the US Department of Labour, by 2020 50% of the workforce will be self-employed. The ability to market and sell yourself has never been more important than now. The rise of experts in their field and access to industry leaders on social platforms has levelled the playing field. For those who wish to stay ahead of the game need to be positioned effectively to sustain their practice for the long haul.

    With over 20 years experience, Jane has helped over 20,000 people to build their personal brand. She has worked for personally branded businesses since she was 14 years old and has been featured on Sky Business, The Today Show, The Age, Sydney Morning Herald, BBC & Management Today.

    Jane holds one of the top 1% viewed LinkedIn profiles & is the host of the "Jane Anderson Show" Podcast. She was nominated for Telstra Business Women Awards in 2014, 2016 & 2018. She has been voted in the top 30 branding gurus globally and her blog is in the top 25 branding blogs in the world.

    Jane is also the creator of the Lead Generation Indicator, the world's first diagnostic for experts to identify marketing gaps in their practice. Her signature program "Expert to Influencer" is renowned amongst industry experts earning over $500k+ and mentors her clients to double their practice within 12 months.

    She also trains Business Managers, Business Coaches & Personal Branding Consultants to become Certified 'Expert to Influencer' Practitioners

    CORPORATE CLIENTS HAVE INCLUDED:
    Telstra, International Rice Research Institute, Wesfarmers, Amadeus, Virgin Australia, IKEA, LEGO, Mercedes-Benz​, Australian Medical Association, Shell Energy & Workcover.

    "Within four weeks of making a couple of modest tweaks, Jane Anderson’s advice led to me increasing online revenue by more than 10x! Simple, clear, direct strategies that increase impact and influence". Dr Justin Coulson, Parenting Expert

    Contact us:
    Email: [email protected]
    Call: +61 7 3841 7772

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.