Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Contemporary Perspectives on Spirituality and Mental Health

Spirituality and the Mental health field have a common goal of reducing emotional suffering, liberating the soul, and energize the self. A major aim of human beings for ages has been to look for practices to liberate the soul from suffering, both physically and mentally. Every civilization, ancient or new came out with its method […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Spirituality and Mental Health
Source: Medium

Spirituality and the Mental health field have a common goal of reducing emotional suffering, liberating the soul, and energize the self. A major aim of human beings for ages has been to look for practices to liberate the soul from suffering, both physically and mentally. Every civilization, ancient or new came out with its method of dealing with suffering. Almost all ancient civilizations believed in the existence of God, soul, and spirituality and followed methods through which spiritual enlightenment could be achieved. 

In Europe especially, after the renaissance period, there occurred a rebellion by science against the church, which claimed to be superior due to the assumed affirmation by God and indulged in oppression and exploitation of humans. 

The Cartesian dictum stressed the notion of individuality and consequent rationality, the center of all science-related activities and the modern world. Science was successful in overthrowing the church due to which spirituality was declared as unscientific, and irrational, and its practices were demolished. 

With the arrival of the 19th century, imperious disciplines of mental health emerged- psychiatry and psychology, which claimed to deal with the mental disorders, and sufferings associated with it. However, these disciplines were followed within the strict implications of science and in order to get approval from the mainstream, they complied with the limits of the paradigm and chose to ignore valuable insights from spirituality. Both spirituality and the contemporary mental health field became competitors but their major goal was still the same-putting path and theoretical framework divergent. This resulted in conflicts and mutual denigration.

For example, Freud, a renowned psychoanalyst believed that religion is nothing but originated from “man’s need to tolerate his helplessness and rise from the memories of his own childhood and the childhood of the human race. Man’s helplessness never leaves him and stays along with it, his love for his father, and the gods. The gods have the true power of threefold task

  1. Breaking the fear of nature, 
  2. Making men aware of the cruelty of fate, and 
  3. Pay for the sufferings and privations which a civilized life had imposed on them.

Backing up similar claims, leading spiritualists of the 20th century, Sri Aurobindo alerted people that the exaggeration of the role of suppressed sexual complexes can have a nasty influence and make the mind more impure than before. The self-chosen area of these psychologists is poor, dark, and constraint. That is the promise of the arrival of greater psychology waiting for its time before all of these poor groups disappear and come to nothing.

Over the first half of the 20th century, psychology prevailed amongst psychiatrists, psychologists, and other mental health professionals as an overt antagonism addressing spirituality. 

This offered a great environment for the emergence of what is now called the fourth force in psychology, transpersonal psychology. Transpersonal psychology came into force into the late 1960s and it expanded the vision of positive mental health included spiritual aspects, man’s need for transcendence, and for union with the greater whole.

In recent times, both spiritualists and mental health professionals recognize each other’s role in reducing human suffering and evolving consciousness. The Spiritual & Mystical Development can be clearly seen at the link. Unlike traditional professionals, modern psychologists and psychotherapists have stopped complaining about spirituality and handle it with sensitivity and empathy. This transformation is clearly seen in the diagnostic systems. Whereas DSM-III-R was against religious viewing and considered it bad for mental health, DSM-IV-TR gave a diagnostic category that included religious and spiritual problems that can become the center of concern for clinical attention.

    GAJURA CONSTANTIN, TOP PR SINCE 2006

    I'm a Thrive Global contributor, CEO GAJURA and WERAX, writer, content marketer, influencer, advertising/branding guy, screenwriter, idea generator, massive coffee imbiber. I write about marketing/advertising/branding in any way, shape or form.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Emotional Pain – Can science of spirituality help?

    by Puneet Srivastava
    Science//

    Why We Have to Combine Science and Spirituality

    by Mata Amritanandamayi (Amma)
    Community//

    Holistic Counselling

    by Sandrine Berho-Lavigne

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.