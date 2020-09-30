Contemporary Painter, Davood Roostaei Reveals About His Inspiration to Create Cryptorealism- The Unique Art Style Explicitly Crafted by Bare Hand

Davood Roostaei, Spirit of Evolution, 1995

Davood Roostaei, from the beginning of his artistic journey, was enthusiastic to grasp the realm of art with both hands.

A couple of years into his training then career, he actually began making art with his hands, utilizing his fingers to build up a method of expression what he later baptized as Cryptorealism.

Roostaei’s encounters as a young student drove him to comprehend the power of the world at a tender age. “I soon realized that I must explore ways to communicate the intensity of the world as strongly through technique and revolutionizing the art process,” he says.

Cryptorealism for Roostaei follows the pathway that numerous great artists have taken, a conviction that there are eternal perspectives in any fine art. The distinct journey of Roostaei, which he later named Cryptorealism, was a standpoint at various levels – an excellent blend where he brought plenitude of styles of art movements together, making it his own. Roostaei has remained dedicated to this way of painting ever since he developed it in 1990.

Roostaei explains that Cryptorealism is perhaps the best way to foster multiple perspectives on different issues through an overlaying of levels of images. He created this concept to do what he thought was rudimentary to depict the world he had seen and experienced from all different perspectives.

It was maybe the main path as a craftsman through which he had the opportunity to both interpret his encounters and display his world in all aspects of past, present, and future.

Roostaei couldn’t promise a genuine pathway to the truth of his life, either as a craftsman or an individual. When Roostaei realized that his new vision required a drastically new technique, he satisfied this realization by painting with his fingers, which has become one of his trademarks. He has not grabbed a paintbrush in more than thirty years in executing his paintings, leaning towards a more visceral connection with paint and how it contributes to his manifestations of art.

“As “reality” couldn’t address the complexities of the modern world, the brush couldn’t do what I desired it to do,” says Roostaei.

“The connection with my work needed to be primitive, removing the conventions both mentally and technically. This freedom could have only been accomplished with my owns hands, giving me the liberty to express my true self,” he adds.

Roostaei’s vast viewpoints accompany a practically fierce force, yet of course, he sees the world with the same amount of merciless intensity as reflected in his artistic masterpieces. Officially trained at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Tehran in the late 1970s, he realized that mind-blowing artistry was insufficient to communicate the power of what he had seen and experienced throughout his life, necessitating the initiation of what we know today as Cryptorealism.

The prerequisite for an innovative style has served him well – he has a loyal group of collectors who welcome the manner in which he renders reality while simultaneously giving an imaginative contort, which is expected to show that the external reality isn’t all that is there.

This brutal realization of Roostaei about the world that surrounds us haunts all the pieces he has crafted to date, extending back to the start of his vocation in the 1970s.

Roostaei’s works are often a blast of dynamic hues, yet that is not all that is there: Look somewhat more intently, and one discovers images and figures similarly as kid delights in the patterns formed in a kaleidoscope. Indeed, the artwork crafted by Roostaei hides a part of his childhood that he wishes to convey to his audience. What Roostaei is crafting demands us not to take a gander at life hastily.

There are some key moments in his work that make us reminisce of what has occurred over the turbulent past decades: the fall of the Berlin Wall, the revulsions of 911, or the bush fires that seethed in California. For Roostaei the center doesn’t hold, something he got the hang of experiencing childhood in Iran, and later pursuing his career in Germany, where he embarked on to vocational journey as an artist, and now through working in Los Angeles, a city that has satellites at its center. Roostaei’s work along these lines holds fragments from the past, present, and future. In the entirety of his work from the mid-1980s to date, images appear in a kaleidoscope of color, emotion, and commitment.

In the “now,” Roostaei keeps on teaching us that life has a furor to it, yet also a yearning and waiting for a quest for meaning, with pictures that have taught us that there is still hope even in these insane occurrences of the modern world.

When we see Roostaei’s work, we behold the past, present, and future. Davood Roostaei’s art will indeed sweep you off the grounds and take you to the journey of politics, history and creative splendor.