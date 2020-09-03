Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Contemplation Integration

How do you feel about doing nothing? If you are someone who is always busy with no time for breaks, get some insight here about why it’s actually beneficial to schedule “do nothing” time into your day.

By
Contemplation Integration

ANYONE WHO OWNS A BUSINESS UNDERSTANDS THE IMPORTANCE OF PRODUCTIVITY.

There are hundreds of time-management apps and systems out there to prove it.

However, one thing that often gets overlooked in the quest for the perfect schedule is the importance of doing nothing.

Pushing yourself constantly to do more, be better, get results without taking time and space to just be is a quick road to burnout!

Taking time to simply breathe and contemplate is actually a productivity enhancer. It’s like bringing fresh, clean air into a room that’s been closed up for too long.

WHEN YOU GO NONSTOP, YOUR BRAIN AND YOUR BODY GET EXHAUSTED.

Exhaustion is fertile ground for frustration, and frustration hinders productivity. You overlook important details and make errors that then require more time to correct.

So, when you find yourself feeling frustrated… when everything seems to not be working (including your brain), it’s a sure sign you could benefit from some do-nothing time.

Take a moment to sit in a quiet spot (somewhere in nature is ideal), breathe, use your senses to notice, and just be.

When you are able to recognize the need for a break, and give your overwhelmed, frustrated self the gift of some quiet contemplation time, you will come back with new energy and a fresh perspective. You will likely be able to see creative solutions or possibilities that completely eluded you in your overloaded mental state.

So, do yourself a favor: Schedule breaks in your day to avoid getting worked up into an unproductive tizzy. Recognize when you are starting to go over the edge into a state of annoyance and exasperation. In the most intense of such situations, it is likely a good idea to take the rest of the day off. Think of it as a sanity preservation day… And thank yourself for avoiding all the errors you would have made or the time you would have wasted had you continued attempting to work!

………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Barb Garrison, CC, Career & Money Breakthrough Coach and Job-You-Love Expert at Internal Groove

