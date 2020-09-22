Contagious Personality: What energy do you attract?

Confidence is contagious. So is the lack of confidence! – Vince Lombard

Learn Social Skills

People with a good personality are likable. No one will even get the chance to learn about you if you can’t communicate with them. It is said that our real self is hidden behind our tongue. People judge us by how we communicate. You need to sharpen your social skills to create a good relationship with the people around you.

Use positive gestures, communicate with everyone, and never give off a negative vibe. Learn how people want to be treated. What they want to hear and what they don’t. Don’t say something that the other won’t take in good terms. Speak only according to the understanding of other people. Good social skills will make people see you as a strong personality.

Create an Impressive Smile

A smile makes a direct place in the heart of the recipient! An attractive smile is one of the traits of people with a good personality. Don’t be a miser when distributing smiles. Smile to everyone where you make eye contact. Your smile should have confidence in it. You have to first practice different kinds of smiles and make sure you aren’t giving off creepy vibes. A wrong smile to the wrong person at the wrong time may get you in trouble. Understand when and how to give ‘friendly smiles’ and ‘formal smiles’.

Always Keep a Cool

People with strong personality don’t let anyone get into their head. They don’t get angry and always keep a cool. This gives the impression that they are strong and they know it. People will feel that you didn’t even find the other person worth your anger. It’s not easy to keep cool or get nervous in difficult situations. But you need to have confidence in yourself.

Know that your strength is inside you and you just need to find it. No one can do anything to you unless you allow them. When you believe in yourself, others will start to believe in you too. Strength isn’t having a robust physique; it’s having a strong mind with self-control.

Develop a Dressing Sense

People get the first impression of you by your personality. People address you the way you are dressed. You should know the type of dressing which looks good on you and makes you feel confident – both are important. Don’t shy away from investing in your dressing. If possible, try to maintain a good physique and dress according to your body type. Always dress sharp but it shouldn’t look like you are overdressed. The best getup is the one in which it doesn’t feel you took time to prepare but look good anyway. That should be your goal!

A healthy attitude is contagious but don’t wait to catch it from others. Be a carrier. – Tom Stoppard

Confidence is Appealing

If you are confident, you will feel people are attracted to you. They may not necessarily be attracted in a romantic way, but they wouldn’t mind being friends with you. Confident people give off a vibe of reliability. It makes you the alpha or one of the alphas in any company. There will then be a great improvement in your social and communication skills when you mix them with confidence. Whatever you say or do, do it with confidence. It shouldn’t look like you are nervous or confused

Be Humble

While confidence is important, you should not be overconfident and never be cocky. Some people develop a narcissistic personality trying to show off their spirit. This must not happen in your case – no one likes a narcissist. Your confidence should only show that you know what you are doing; not that you know everything. Show that you are a down to earth person, and people around you will start to respect you. Remember that you don’t tell that you are humble, you show it. Besides, a human should never be proud of what they have as nothing remains forever.

Develop a realistic mindset that’s confident, humble, and not at all narcissist. People will praise you in your absence when they feel that you are a humble man/woman. You can have them talk about how you great you are. But it would be even better if they talk about how humble you are despite being so great.

It’s your life. Live it with people who are alive. It tends to be contagious. Peter McWilliams

Make Others Feel Good in Your Company

Do you know how people will like you? Make them feel good about them. Don’t just talk about yourself to show that you have a great personality. If you have that personality, you won’t need to tell about it – others will feel it. They feel it by developing an image of you based on your traits. You need to shape those traits to improve yourself. Be great, but don’t tell others. Talk about them when you are in their company. A rich man doesn’t let anyone feel poor in his company (not talking financially). People around you should feel confident and a better person when in your company. Don’t point out their mistakes or what they lack; just encourage them for who they are and how they can be better. Show your support to them!

Show Only an Optimistic Side

Negative people spread only negativity. As a man/woman with a strong personality, you should always try to find the best in every situation. Don’t focus on what you don’t have. Be grateful for what you have. We all feel down every now and then. Try not to show that side of you to anyone. Always appear cheerful and happy with life despite all difficulties. People will grow to respect that. But it also doesn’t mean that you should become so nostalgic that it annoys people.

People Fancy a Good Listener

Every man and woman needs someone that listens to what they have to say. They don’t need your advice, experience, or guidance; they only need you to listen to them. This situation doesn’t always have to be sentimental. Develop the habit of listening in regular conversations. Don’t talk too much; it can make you look arrogant. Instead, listen to others with attention. They will automatically start to like you.

Start Taking Care of Yourself

You shouldn’t be doing anything for others. If you live on other’s approval, it makes you their slave; you will never be able to please everyone. Love yourself and take care of you. But not for others, just for you. When you start listening to yourself, you will discover who you are and what you want in life. You will begin to improve yourself. It is in this phase that you will accept yourself as who you are. It is after you accept your deficiencies that you can do something to change them.

That was taking care of your inner self. You also need to work on your body. This means taking care of your health and making sure you are always in your best shape. Start exercising, eat healthy, and use products to maintain good hair and skin. Moreover, ensure that you always smell good.

Try to Stay Happy

Staying happy is important to stay healthy. Throw all the negativity out of life. There is no man alive that can say that his life is perfect or he never had to face any difficult time. Life is a blend of happiness and grieves. You wouldn’t know what happy means if there were no grieves. You will face challenging times at every step of your life, but you shouldn’t let them affect your future. Cry if you have to, but get rid of them; otherwise, they become a burden on shoulders that you carry your entire life. You will come out a new and stronger person once you have made peace with what’s getting in your way of happiness.

Volunteer to Help Others

A strong man/woman is always ready to help others. They voluntarily offer their help where it’s required. They don’t do it to look good in other’s eyes. They do it because it makes them feel good. You become strong by helping others. Don’t be afraid to sacrifice your wish for the need of others. Whether it’s something small or big, people will respect you when you offer a hand.

Freedom is the most contagious virus known to man. Hubert H. Humphrey



