‘Constant innovation is the key‘- says confident young Indian Entrepreneur, Nipun Anand

‘Innovation and constantly working on revolutionary ideas’ is a magical mantra that worked well for Nipun Anand, one of India’s young entrepreneur, co-founder GSSA Company called Zeal Global Services. He is only 28 but achieved great heights in his career. After completing his graduation from the University of Bradford, he came back to India and joined his father logistics, Construction and Hospitality a known name ‘Airline GSSA company Zeal Global Services’ a leading International cargo company in India. With his hard work and the innovational thought process, he became the director of Zeal Global.

Here he started working as strategic development, direction and business development. He constantly came up with revolutionary changes in the cargo industry by developing novel logistics solutions by clubbing the market insights, talent and the skillset in the most opportune manner. In 2019, Russia’s Rossiya Airlines picked up Zeal Global as its cargo GSA in Goa. Moving further, Zeal Global partnered with Teleport, the digital cargo and logistics platform of AirAsia to forge an association to establish a local subsidiary in India. Recently, Zeal Global joined Air Cargo India as a platinum partner for its 8th edition. His contributions are well recognised by society. In April 2018, Nipun was conferred with the prestigious award ‘Mahatma Gandhi Leadership Awards 2018’, by Global Convention of NRIs hosted in House of Lords, London, UK. He has also been covered in Forbes India for his accomplishments as a Young Entrepreneur.

Under his leadership, Zeal Global Group was honoured by ‘The Air Cargo Agents Association of India Eastern Region’ as the most emerging GSA ex Kolkata for FY 2019-2020. At Air Cargo India 2020, he has also won ‘The Emerging Cargo General Sales Agent of the Year’ for Zeal Global Group. Apart from Zeal Group, Nipun is also a director of TELEPORT India, a digital cargo and logistics platform of AirAsia. He has also diversified businesses to help his clients and create new opportunities. Nipun also holds a soft corner. He believes in social responsibility and practices charity in a big way. As an active trustee from Zeal Foundation which works as a non-profit social organization, he works to solve hunger, food wastage, and malnutrition in the country. The members of the organization collect all the extra food from individuals, weddings, restaurants, corporate offices, etc and distribute to the people who have no means or access to food. Zeal Foundation has actively helped the poor to fight against the novel Coronavirus.