Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Consistent Execution…

Equals... Exponential Results !!!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

A dream or a wish describes the way you would like your life to be… A goal is what you intend to make happen. If you have clearly defined written goals, you are in an elite group of individuals who are taking ownership of their lives.

You have made the decision to “Make it Happen”… rather than watch it happen.

But having written goals is not enough. In order to achieve the results you want, you need to learn and practice the art of “Consistent Execution”.

This requires taking action and measuring the execution of your plan on a daily basis.

I would like to help you create this winning habit by giving you an assignment for this week:

• Take one of your goals… either personal or professional

• Write down two ‘new’ (different) activities that you are going to do every day for the next week that will help you achieve your goal

• Note: No more than two activities!!!

• Be very specific regarding what these activities will be… and be sure to put them in writing

• Now… Create your own personal scorecard so you can measure your progress for each activity daily

• For example: I walk twenty minutes every day(activity #1)… I do ten pushups every day (activity #2).

  • Create a chart (scorecard) that shows Monday through Sunday… Walk 20 minutes / 10 Pushups

• Every day you must check off that you have executed the activities you committed to doing on your scorecard

Every week thereafter, find two new activities that you will commit to executing… and add them to your scorecard.

You have probably heard the expression… “What gets measured, gets done”. Most people wait a certain period of time to measure the results of their plan or goals. 

The challenge with this is that you are only measuring the results. If the results are not what you hoped for, it is too late to make a change.

The KEY to your success is to measure the “execution of the plan”. This will help you achieve the results you want. If you see something is not working, you then have the choice to change your action plan. 

I challenge you, and encourage you, to create this winning habit. I am confident that you will achieve exponential results. 

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    10 productivity tips to help you be more productive and achieve more in less time by Mark Pettit
    Community//

    10 Productivity Tips to Achieve More in Less Time

    by Mark Pettit
    Well-Being//

    The Steps That Keep You On Track With Your Goals

    by Adam G. Force
    Wide cropped image of a human hand wearing business suit moving dark King chess piece at table, toned retro effect.
    Community//

    Creating Your “Strategic Structure” to Make Smart Choices and Execute to Get Results

    by David Finkel

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.