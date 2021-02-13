Consistency Is The Hidden Driver For Success – Gaurav Medatwal

There is no shortage of talent in India, the country is filled with talented musicians and some of them are discovered on platforms like India’s Got Talent. One such individual is none other than the runner up of India’s Got Talent 8, Gaurav Medatwal. Gaurav made his singing debut in the entertainment industry with Hrithik Roshan’s 2019 super hit film ‘Super 30 which was inspired by the life of Anand Kumar. Following his singing debut, Gaurav not only received praises, he was also showered within numerous opportunities and since then, he has worked on numerous projects in the industry.

Have you ever wondered how some people are able to achieve massive amounts of success in their field of endeavour, while others work just as hard but achieve very little? It could be said that those who achieve high levels of success are simply more intelligent, or maybe more ambitious, or maybe more persistent, or possibly just luckier than the people in the second group. And that ingredient comes in the form of consistency said Gaurav.

Gaurav says, when we understand why consistency is an important habit to have, we can use it to our advantage. It’s highly unlikely we’ll achieve great things if we’re not consistently making smart decisions and taking the right actions. You might have heard the saying: If you are persistent, you will get it. If you are consistent, you will keep it. Small disciplines repeated with consistency every day lead to great achievements gained slowly over time.” Perception is everything in life, and if your words and actions are jumping all over the place, how do you think that will affect a person’s perception of you? It gives the illusion that you are not trustworthy, and who wants to pursue any kind of relationship with a person of that nature? Trust is, in one way or another, built upon the foundation of consistency. If you can’t count on someone to always be there for you because their behaviors are inconsistent, you learn you cannot always trust them.

You’ve probably heard the phrase “consistent action leads to consistent results,” which makes logical sense. The more important, and perhaps unspoken, truth in this statement is that the quality of our results depends not on merely doing something, but on taking intentional action that fits our end goal. In other words, you get out of something that you put into it. Consistency, or lack thereof, can be the defining factor between failure or success said Gaurav Medatwal.

Choose just one goal to focus on. It should be the goal that is the most important for your life right now. A goal requires consistent effort. Too many goals at the same time can and will blur the vision of where you are heading in the future, and in the end work against your progress. Pick just one goal. Being consistent is what is the difference between failure and success. If you cannot keep a consistent level of pushing towards the goal, you will likely fall back to your old habits, and simply give up he quoted.