Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Considering a MicroSchool for Your Teen?

Specific Tips and Considerations to Set Teens Up for a Successful Fall Semester

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

A) Identify your MUSTS

– What are the school testing requirements (AP exams, college application deadlines, midterms/finals, etc.)?

– What are the college application requirements (key dates, tasks, virtual tours, etc)?

– Any other academic content requirements or important dates (project or big assignments)?

B) Set the Schedule

– You may have the opportunity to use ANY schedule that works best (which, frankly may not be Monday- Friday 8-3pm.) Teens often need more sleep than they’re getting. Perhaps starting later, doing a shorter day for 6 days a week… or 5 days a week, but with Wed or Thursday off for a virtual field trip and social activities.

– Thoughts on eating breaks, social breaks, field trips, other activities – Often, a group of kids all have different interests and skills, maybe three want to prep lunch for everyone else, and two kids can lead a yoga class or work out in the mornings, and another couple can be in charge of researching cool virtual experiences or college tours.

– Finding ways to creatively entertain themselves can be great for emotional well-being as well. Music, plays, improv, painting, drawing, Maybe a few of the kids can organize this sort of activity as a way to minimize time on social media or at minimum create a culture of “create before you consume”.

C) Teen-Specific Considerations

– Learning Types (independent-learners who know when they need assistance or get stuck, guided-learners who work best with prompts and reminders and regular check-ins, and easily-distracted learners who may need shorter, more focused sessions, with minimal potential distractions) Each teen can self-identify then set up their workspace and work schedule accordingly.

– Anxiety and Depression (teens are at a huge risk right now, as if senior year with exams and dating and college applications wasn’t stressful enough!) So regular discussions with the kids about keeping an eye on each other, checking in when someone seems withdrawn, stops eating, or seems to be acting “differently” than normal, might be really important.

– Find a few Facebook Academic Homeschooling and Outschooling Groups (local or otherwise since most is virtual anyway now) for recommendations on subject matter experts for specific questions if teacher access is limited or to help students through specific projects or assignments.

D) Location Considerations

– Find or create a space that is quiet, with access to outdoors/nature, with sufficient space for the kids to really spread out (if possible!).

– Designate different areas as “Total Quiet Zones,” “Whisper Zones,” & “Social Zones.”

– Designate a cell-phone basket for devices that can be accessed only during specified breaks.

– Incorporate physical activity (obviously great for teen mental, emotional, and physical health). Setting up a morning yoga class, or jogging group, basketball hoops, soccer, online karate or dance… ANYthing the kids are likely to get excited about (or at least tolerate) once a day would be fantastic!

    Amber Trueblood, LMFT, Author of Stretch Marks and Host of The Stretch Marks Podcast

    Amber Trueblood is an author, retreat-host, and the mother of four sons. She’s an unapologetic bibliophile, having devoured over 250 books on behavior, management, systems, parenting, meditation, and self-development. Her expertise, experience, compassion, and humor result in a unique combination of entertainment and effectiveness with her clients. Interestingly, Amber wrote Stretch Marks, her debut book, while on a Broadway Tour with her husband and four sons, traversing over 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Amber is most passionate about providing mothers simple and realistic tools to guide them toward a happier, calmer parenting life. Her unique approach includes helping clients clarify their values and priorities, then showing them how to use that knowledge to make better discipline decisions, relieve mom-guilt, reduce self-judgment, and become a truly enlightened parent.

    www.ambertrueblood.com

    Buy Amber's Book on Amazon

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    8 Ways to Support the Mental Health of Children and Teens During the COVID-19 Pandemic

    by Azizi Marshall
    Wisdom//

    Tech Tools That Can Help Kids Focus on Schoolwork

    by Common Sense Media
    back to school checklist
    Community//

    A Back to School List From The Experts – 30 Tips To Cover All Bases

    by Amba Brown

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.