Conscious Leadership for Business: An Amare Perspective

I define courage as an inner strength that leads to saying what must be said, and doing what must be done, in spite of fear, risk, and uncertainty.

We have conscious business, conscious capitalism, conscious commerce, and more. What they have in common is multiple objectives that include both financial reward and humanitarian impact.  “Conscious” means with awareness and intent; no longer blindly just going about our business.  

For leaders, being conscious in business and life is hard. Ignoring, denying, or deceiving can seem so much easier – at least in the short term. In the Amare Way, being conscious is the first step toward big change. The Amare Way comes from my book, The Amare Wave: Uplifting Business by Putting Love to Work, which explores how we can begin to do business differently by choosing the uplifting energy of love.

Once you are aware, you can make the choice to trust your voice. Then things start to flow.

  • Do you choose to be a conscious leader?
  • Does your company genuinely support multiple bottom lines?
  • Will you commit to be a conscious Amare leader?
  • Will you trust your voice?

If the answer to one or more of these questions is an enthusiastic “Yes!” keep reading to learn three simple ways you can begin to show up as a conscious business leader.

 Three Amare Ways to Be a Conscious Business Leader

1. Be the architect. We’re all still figuring out how to blend consciousness and commerce. You can help figure it out, design, and build the structure that supports both. What a legacy! Commit a few minutes to this now, share with the Amare community, and see what happens.  

2. Prioritize around money. Get clear within yourself about the role and importance of money in your world. Be honest – what will you sacrifice for money? What are your boundaries when you choose consciously? 

3. Create environmental support. Commit to strengthening your company’s culture and environment to support conscious values. For example, socialize the idea with colleagues, share how you make decisions, write a blog post, and assess alignment between stated values and actual behaviors. 

I believe business is a powerful force for good. Getting conscious to the opportunity every business has to make a game-changing impact on the world opens doors for your own growth as a conscious leader. If I can support you on your journey, please reach out.

Today’s Amare Wave Wednesday Quote

“I know of no more encouraging fact than the

unquestionable ability of man to elevate his life by conscious endeavor.”

―Henry David Thoreau

   

Thank you to Kenlyn Kolleen for inspiration in this issue.

Expanded from an article originally published as an “Amare Wave Wednesday” newsletter on MosheEngelberg.com.

To learn more about the Amare Way movement or purchase the book, visit www.MosheEngelberg.com

