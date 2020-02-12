Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Conscious Breathing

The advice given to me when I am anxious or stressed is to breathe, Although I literally understood breathing, the notion of breathing when filled with anxiety or stress, did not resonate with me. Fast forward to day 10 of Oprah & Deepak’s Perfect Health 21 Day Meditation, the subject was “Breathing for Balance”. The […]

Fast forward to day 10 of Oprah & Deepak’s Perfect Health 21 Day Meditation, the subject was “Breathing for Balance”. The centering thought, “I am one with the breath of life”.

The message started with a quote from Thich Nhat Hanh: “Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor.”

Deepak goes on to add “ . . . conscious breathing can shift our perception. When we close our eyes and simply witness the breath as it flows in and out of our nostrils, we invite peace and balance into our lives, bathing our brains and every cell of our bodies in energy and vitality.”

This coupled with the Sanskrit Mantra So Hum (I am) and the instructions to breath in silently with So and breath out silently with Hum.

A breakthrough moment for me, conscious breathing as an anchor and to center, yes to eliminate anxiety and stress, and as a daily practice.

Namaste.

Kiki, President and Editor-in-Chief at BlackHistoryEveryday.com, KikiPosts, and KikiTalks

Kiki is the "Black lesbian Arianna Huffington" founder and Editor-in-Chief of KikiPosts modeled after HuffPost, BlackHistoryEveryday.com, and KikiTalks, a podcast.  She is a mother, wife, and student studying to be a licensed Practitioner with ElderPride, a focused ministry of the Centers for Spiritual living.  She is also an author of two books, collections of 200 of her more than 500 published op eds which can be downloaded for free on Apple Books.  She has been an author for Progressive Media Project for more than 20 years and is at work writing a one-woman show for streaming services.

