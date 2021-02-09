Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Conquering is the only way to achieve anything.

The first and the greatest victory is to conquer yourself - Plato

2020 the year of COVID 19, the year pandemic, lock down, quarantine. Hope this year 2021 will reverse everything & bring our world back to normal . Everyone has many dreams, plans, targets, goals to achieve.. damn sure last year nothing worked out. Chase everything this year. 2021 is the year to start up everything again.

Anything won’t come to our hands easily. We’ll get anything only with our hard work, effort, dedication, sincerity towards your work. Each of these play an important role in our achievement. We’ll face lots of obstacles that prevent us from achieving. Everyday is a challenge, everyday is a struggle. When we want to achieve our goals, dreams.. conquer everything.

Conquer everyday, every challenges break the obstacles. Stay hungry ever, thrive for the best. Never mind the struggles, distractions on your way. Keep passing, keep going never stops until you reach the top.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

