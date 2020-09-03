Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Conquer yourself, to conquer everything.

The first and the greatest victory is, to conquer yourself - Plato

Overwhelming, long to do list, procrastination…everything in the part of my daily life. Though I plan my days, some days, sometimes it will go out off the track and the next day or on the dead line…start chasing everything again. Its a regular story. But one happy thing is I never quit or give up.., I keep on conquering every day in my life. When my to do list was checked fully, that was my best day..that comes once or twice in a week. I keep on climbing to make it everyday.

Smooth seas do not make a skillful sailor

– African sailor

Keep repeating this proverb to conquer myself. Because If my day went as per plan smoothly, I will not have conquering and overcoming skills, I won’t find any new ways to finish everything soon, I can’t think logic..so many things learnt by conquering myself.

Conquering yourself with the right mindset will surely make you strong, skillful person to overcome anything and everything. It is your best strength, believe you can do it and you will do it !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

