Connor Dean of Penny Arcade Pictures: “You are going to have a lot of rejection in this business”

You are going to have a lot of rejection in this business. I know everyone says that, but it is true. You will hear “no” more than you hear “yes” but you must look at each audition as a learning experience and take something positive from it.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Connor Dean.

Connor Dean was born in Florida and started acting and modeling at the age of 4. He moved to Los Angeles and began booking small roles in short films and commercials. His breakout role was playing Butch the Bully in the “Cool Cat” movies starring Erik Estrada and Vivica A. Fox. This character has reached cult status creating video views in the millions along with a multitude of fan pages and memes. Connor was nominated for 2 Young Entertainer Awards for his work in “Cool Cat” and his recurring role in Fox’s hit drama 9–1–1 starring the incomparable Angela Bassett and Peter Krause. His leading role in “Jingle Trails” now streaming on Amazon Prime garnered him another nomination and win for Best Lead Actor. Connor is a philanthropist and celebrity ambassador, using his platform to help such organizations as Starlight Children’s Hospital, St. Baldricks, and SNPLA. At just 18 he is the CEO of his own production company, Penny Arcade Pictures, which has several projects in pre-production. Outside of the entertainment industry, Connor is an elite, competitive tennis player training 20+ hours per week. In his “off” time, he enjoys gaming, playing piano, and drawing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Melbourne, Florida. My parents owned two roller rinks in Florida any my grandparents owned a roller rink in Washington state so you could say I was born with roller skates on my feet! I spent most of my childhood traveling from the east coast to the west coast and it wasn’t long before I added a stop in Los Angeles to my travels because my brother wanted to be an actor. Eventually, we moved from Florida to Los Angeles and the rest, as they say, is history.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was younger, I always had to go with my brother when he had an audition. I was always so bored just sitting and waiting for him to be done. One day I decided that if I am going to these auditions, then I might as well try out for them. After I started going to auditions, I found out that this is something that I really like to do. I have been doing acting ever since and I love doing it.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

It’s hard to say the most interesting thing that has happened to me since I began my career because there have been so many things that have happened. I am extremely lucky because acting has opened so many doors for me and given me so many opportunities and experiences that most kids my age don’t have. I have been able to meet amazing people and do some incredible things. I am also a competitive tennis player and one time I was able to play tennis with champion tennis players Jim Courier, Andy Roddick, Mardy Fish, and Tommy Haas. That was awesome!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was about 4 years old, I was sent on a commercial audition for peanut butter. When I went into the room, they wanted me to say “I love Peanut Butter”. Instead, I told them “No, thank you. I hate Peanut Butter.” They thanked me and that was that. I learned that sometimes you have to pretend you like something even if you don’t…lol.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you have worked on?

One of my favorite projects that I have worked on was 9–1–1. I loved that show so it was cool to see how they did all the disasters behind the scenes. It was cool to see the process behind getting the disasters to look like they do on screen. It was a fun set to work on and everyone was really nice. I learned a lot from watching such seasoned actors.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

If others wanted to embark on this career path, then I would tell them to just never give up. It is a hard business to get into and you will get rejected a lot. I would first take an acting class to see if this is something you really want to do. If it is something you want to do, then never give up because it is going to be hard.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think it is important to have diversity in film and television because everyone should see themselves represented. The world is made up of all different types of people of different ethnicities and beliefs and it can only have a positive impact on our culture if everyone is included.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You are going to have a lot of rejection in this business. I know everyone says that, but it is true. You will hear “no” more than you hear “yes” but you must look at each audition as a learning experience and take something positive from it. You are going to spend a lot of time waiting on set! I know this seems silly, but people don’t realize how much you sit around and wait for your scene. You can spend all day waiting to film just a minute of screen time. It is important to have something fun to do on set with all that downtime. I, for one, play video games on my switch! It is important to have positive people on your team. This business is hard enough without surrounding yourself with people that don’t believe in you and your dreams. Not everyone you meet is your friend. When I was younger, I thought every “friend” I had was a true friend but there are some people in this industry that are just your friends because you can do something for them. Your true friends are those that stick by you whether you are on a show or not. I am very lucky to have a few really good friends that I can always count on to make my laugh, give me encouragement, or just be there to listen. Find other things that you are passionate about. When you aren’t working (which can be a lot of the time) make sure you have things that you love to do. When I first started acting it was all I did, but then tennis came into my life and it gave my another place to focus my attention when I wasn’t working.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would tell my colleagues that it is not a bad thing to take a break or take a vacation once in a while. Sometimes it is a good idea to just step away for a little bit to let your body and mind recharge. If you are doing something that you love, then it is hard to get burned out but it is always a good idea to keep an eye on how your mind and body are feeling.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to start a movement of kindness. I believe doing one kind thing for someone else inspires them to be kind to another person which creates a ripple effect. Sometimes I think people have forgotten to be kind to one another especially on social media. I encourage everyone to comment one nice thing on a post of someone you follow! It could make a difference in their day.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would not be where I am without my mom. She is always there to support me no matter what happens. She is always the one to cheer me up when I feel like I did not do a good job in an audition, and she is the one that always takes me where I need to be. She drives me everywhere and I really appreciate her. I feel like we all need to give more credit to our parents because they are the ones that helped us get to where we are today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My acting teacher always had a saying, “What we believe we achieve.” When I heard this, it changed my life. This quote made me realize that if I just believed that I could do something, then I could accomplish anything. This quote has stuck with me ever since and I tell everyone about how much it works.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would really love to sit down with George Lucas and talk Star Wars with him. I love Star Wars so to be able to sit down with him and have a conversation about it would be amazing. I would love to tour Skywalker Ranch too. Maybe we could have lunch there!

How can our readers follow you online?

My handle is @TheConnorDean for Instagram, TikTok, and all other social media platforms.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!