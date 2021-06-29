Connie Love: “Know your audience, who are you speaking to and why”

I have learned that you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on all these master classes and certifications you need just to get started. I am beginning to see that I am enough just the way I am. I need to be visible and tell my story and be willing to be myself and to be vulnerable. I have spent too much time worrying and being in fear, instead of just listening to myself.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Connie Love.

Connie Love lives in Hailey Idaho for the past 21 years, married 18 years and has one son and two grandchildren.

She loves to ski, hike, backpack into the wilderness when she can, and loves to bike.

She is an entrepreneur, owner of a salon and is a Transformational Life Coach and Facilitator.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had a great early childhood. My older brother and I are 17 months apart and we basically grew up in the woods because my father worked for the Forest Service so we learned to love the outdoors. Then my sister was and brother were born, 6 and 10 years later. My personality is to be a “pleaser” and” helper” so it was natural for me to help my mother with my younger siblings. I sensed early on that my mother was not coping well so I tried to help as much as I could at a very young age. I felt then that it was never all right for me not to be OK. So, I learned to stuff my feelings and make everything OK for everyone else.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are so many, but this one really speaks to me right now in my life.

AGING IS AN EXTRAORDINARY PROCESS WHERE YOU BECOME THE PERSON YOU ALWAYS SHOULD HAVE BEEN

“DAVID BOWIE”

This is so relevant to me because this is what I know for sure after my illness this winter, “ I have been given a second chance to become the person I always knew I could be, however fear and learned-behavior seemed to always get in my way. I am now ready to become like a butterfly and soar.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I have been able to start over a lot in my life without too much fear and I believe that this comes from an inner knowing that I will always land on my feet. This has given me the ability to take risks.

I am a good listener, it’s my natural way of being. I am always curious about others. This is what makes me a good coach and salon owner, women want and need to be heard.

I have empathy and compassion. I feel deeply. It’s about being able to put yourself in other people’s shoes and sit with their pain and fears, even if you have never experienced their life story.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I have worked for spending money in different jobs since I was 14 years old. In my adult life I worked in the banking industry off and on for 20 years. When I left the bank, I was a personal banker. I loved it because I had my own personal clients that I could establish a relationship with. I was 48 years old when I divorced my husband and moved to Sun Valley, Idaho, to start my life over. My son was in college at the time. I worked in an art gallery for a while, but I knew that could not sustain me. I remembered what my father had told me years back, “I am glad you have your education, but it is always smart to have a trade under your belt that you can fall back on if you need to.” I went back to school and learned a trade and opened up a salon and never looked back.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

Well, it really started 8–10 years into my salon business when I realized that it was about much more than hair and nails. It was about relationships with my clients. I knew I was always a good listener but that I always tried to help too much and that was very hard on me. I wanted to help in a way that was good for my client and be able to set boundaries for myself, therefore, I went to an online school and got my Life Coaching Certification. I then coached on and off for a while. Sometimes I would charge money, but most of the time I would not. Two years ago, I felt a huge pull that I needed more education so I could do coaching full-time. I enrolled in a two-year program that really fit me and I knew this is what I was supposed to do in this next chapter of my life. I was still working at the salon and going to school when I became very sick this past winter and was in the hospital for most of January and February. I am now receiving chemo treatments and my prognosis is very good. I am excited to start my coaching business full-time.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

For me it was a feeling and knowing that this was what I was supposed to be doing in my life, being a coach. It felt like my destiny and calling and I knew that I could not pretend any longer. I now know that I need to show up for myself and others. This is my gift in this second chapter of life, for me to help others find their true North Star. This really came up even more for me when I was flat on my back in the hospital. I have been blessed with more time on this earth and I asked myself, “what are you going to do with this time. You can’t play small any longer.”

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I had to go very deep and I work on this every day. These are the power practices I am learning and coaching. I had to experience them myself in order to go forward in my own life. I had not trusted my own intuition before.

The first power practice is learning to love yourself above all things. I am learning to become my own best friend. Women rarely use the power they have on their own behalf. The way that we listen, talk and relate to others is rarely at the same level of care, presence, love and empathy that we extend to ourselves.

The second power practice in unlocking the relationship to life and a higher power. Most women, including myself, have a sense of lack. It’s a disconnection from a source of intelligence in the universe that’s bigger and greater than our own mind.

The third power practice is about shifting from isolation to connection, which is the awareness of self and others. This means not being overly fixed on one’s self or others, but rather learning to be aware of self and others at the same time.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I coach these power practices, but honestly, they came really forward for me during my illness this winter. I had to really learn to love myself first and know that there is a higher power and that I could tap into knowing that this is a greater intelligence that has my back and trust. I need to learn how to let go of others and not be overly focused on their feelings. It became clear to me that I had to work very on hard on this in order to get better.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to my husband. He has always been so supportive about what I need to do. He encourages me to speak up and be visible. I am learning to trust my intuition because of him. He is a man of few words, but when he has something to say, it’s usually always something that I need to hear. I am thankful for his encouraging words.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I think it was recently when I was in the hospital with lots of time to think. I thought I was showing up for myself and in a lot of ways I was. I questioned why I had almost died without speaking up for myself. It was a learned behavior on my part as a very your girl thinking I had to be ok all of the time and not make waves. Since then, I have really taken a look at learning to love myself first and foremost and to show up as me and that is enough. I feel that I really understand this now and I will be a better coach and move visible because of this experience.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

There are several examples of this in my life and they usually involve men. I will share the story of one of my marriages. The man I was married to at the time was a narcissistic man who was ten years older than me. He had two amazing sons, ages 12 and 13 at the time. They were very kind to my son, who was 6 years old at the time. As time went on, my husband became very jealous of my friends and family. This should have been my first clue. I had to turn over my paycheck to him so I had no money of my own unless I asked for it. He would even check the grocery receipts to make sure I did not get cash back. He wanted me to stay at a certain weight. I am sure I was not getting enough food for my height when I look back. I received help from a counselor and he snapped me out of it. You see when you are with a narcissist, you get to be just as sick as they are because you start believing in what they are saying to you. I started standing up for myself and then he turned his anger towards my son and treated him badly. That was it for me. I took my son and I left this man on a dead run in the middle of the day. My husband was at work and I had received a restraining order against him. It took me some time to start over because, or course, I took nothing, feeling that I was not worthy. I realized later that I had been abused. I could certainly protect my son but not myself. I received more help and started to understand the concept of co-dependency. I vowed I would never make that mistake again and learned the warning signs.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new.

How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I have several amazing women in my life through my salon work and schooling. I have always had encouragement from these women, and I am humbled at how much they showed up for me throughout my illness. They all want me to go forward with what brings me joy. I am blessed to have all of them in my life.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Making the connection between my younger self and my adult self and having the connection with life itself. I have everything I need within. This is a daily practice; “I am enough, and I do have a lot to say. My life experience is enough.” I am making a connection with my younger self and having more fun and not being so serious. I am getting in touch with this younger self when I feel I am not enough and am not being heard. I can show up, not knowing exactly how, but just show up for myself and others. I can just be me.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

I have learned that you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on all these master classes and certifications you need just to get started. I am beginning to see that I am enough just the way I am. I need to be visible and tell my story and be willing to be myself and to be vulnerable. I have spent too much time worrying and being in fear, instead of just listening to myself. I have also learned to listen to my intuition and to get in touch with what it’s trying to tell me. I always knew I wanted to be a counselor or life-coach but I did not listen to my intuition because of self-doubt and fear. I felt I was not enough and I played it safe which seemed so much better than taking a risk. You don’t need to know all the platforms on social media all at once. Pick one you are comfortable with and the rest will come with time. I am in the middle of this now because my strong suit is not social media. I just take on one horizon at a time. Know your audience, who are you speaking to and why. Have a questioner and ask people who you know would be your perfect client. I have spent some grueling times with clients that were not a fit for me because I did not ask the right questions. Have an intake form before you even take on a client. Be clear about your guidelines and what you expect from your client. This makes it so much easier when you have guidelines for yourself and your clients.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would be a movement for all women by helping them get in touch with their feelings and stop self-sabotaging themselves with limited beliefs and behaviors so they can learn to live their lives and find their true North Star.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private conversation with Brene’ Brown. She has done so much for people with her research on vulnerability and she also defines what leadership looks like. I love that she is able to talk about her own insecurities and struggles. This has taught me to tell my own stories and this has meant so much to me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!