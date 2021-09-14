Connie Giordano: “Know your type”

Know your type. When I first started auditioning in New York, I used to audition with a monologue from The French Lieutenant’s Woman, which was a dramatic film that starred Meryl Streep. No one ever looked at me and said “that’s the next Meryl Streep.” Pursue roles that fit your type, then you can show them your acting range when you get your foot in the door. That monologue never opened any doors for me!

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Connie Giordano.

Born and raised outside of Philadelphia, Connie Giordano is an accomplished stage actress. She recently made the transition to television with her role as Patty DelRasso on HBO’s Mare of Eastown alongside Kate Winslet, Sosie Bacon, and Jean Smart just to name a few. Giordano also brought her talent to the indie films Mr. Hush, The Lobster Wars, and A Distant Society.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up on Valley Forge Mountain, in the suburbs of Philadelphia. I’ve been performing since I was about nine years old, and I got my start on stage. After graduating from Muhlenberg College, I moved to New York where I acted in theatre for ten years. While there, I earned an MFA in Acting from Brooklyn College. I have performed in a number of stage productions as well as in film and television.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I remember watching a production of The Sound of Music at a local dinner theater with my family and just fell in love with acting. It set me on a path and I’ve never looked back.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’d have to say what made me fully commit to acting is my most interesting story to date. I auditioned for RENT on Broadway and was called back for Maureen. I was so thrilled but didn’t make it past the second call back, much to my grave disappointment. It set me on a path: I auditioned in DC, getting on a bus at 3:00am to get down there and in line for what was just an open call. I didn’t even get past the first round that time, and I remember crying on the street. But that rejection made me decide whether I was in this career or not. I was. I went to grad school soon after and decided to fully commit to the career path, whether as a teacher someday or to get more training I thought I lacked. I believe that rejection moved me permanently into show biz.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember auditioning for an infomercial, and they didn’t give you the product until you went in the room, so it could be completely fresh and improvised. I only had one minute to sell the product to the casting team. I remember taking a big breath, and just spewing as much info I could think of, the product was a plastic microwave cooking bag. I talked so fast that I was out of breath at the end of the minute! I remember they all just looked at me blankly like I had just run over them all with a steam roller, then they just said “thank you.” What a lesson: draw the audience in and less is more!!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Besides God, who I believe put the dream in my heart and has directed my path, I have to say my mother and father…but especially my father. He has been a tremendous support over the years, always believing in me and encouraging me to follow my heart. I would not have stuck with acting, with all the rejection I’ve experienced, if he hadn’t encouraged me to keep going.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Trust your instincts because someone will always find a reason to discourage you and, most importantly, never give up!

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

It is my passion, it is where I feel I shine the most, and where I belong. I’d like to see more women producing, myself included, and I’d like to see more faith-based quality stories. So many faith-based screenplays are more about preaching than a story, but if you concentrate on telling a good story, I think the quality of actors and directors will follow. I think it is getting better, so I’m encouraged but I hope for more for that part of the industry.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

Mare of Easttown is the priority at the moment, I hope to continue to work in TV, Film and on stage. I see myself headed for another television series in the immediate future, so stay tuned!

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

Diversity is important, so I think when it comes to entertainment, it should be about who is the best fit for the role. Casting is like a puzzle, and all the pieces need to fit together. I think finding whoever is the right fit for the part is most important, and all ethnicities should always be considered. Casting should be color blind, and I believe children, in and out of entertainment, should be raised the same way. It’s about the quality of your character, not how you look, that matters.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Know your type. When I first started auditioning in New York, I used to audition with a monologue from The French Lieutenant’s Woman, which was a dramatic film that starred Meryl Streep. No one ever looked at me and said “that’s the next Meryl Streep.” Pursue roles that fit your type, then you can show them your acting range when you get your foot in the door. That monologue never opened any doors for me! Treat acting like a business. If you learn the business side of it, you will likely last much longer. I never concerned myself with promoting myself or getting representation for a long time, and those are very important aspects of show business. There is no overnight success. Actors rarely get discovered on the street. I never did! Focus, focus, focus. I was easily distracted when I was younger. This is a tough business, and you need to focus on it with a fervor to succeed. At the same time, have a life! Being obsessed with acting when I was younger really didn’t get me any further. I think casting associates can feel that, and it’s not appealing. They want to work with people who are confident as human beings, not just as actors. Having a life, friends, hobbies, and other pursuits. Having a family and life outside of work only enriches what you bring to the table as a performer.

Can you share with our readers any selfcare routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

Surely! I meditate and read scripture every day, it keeps me grounded. I am also a Certified AFAA fitness instructor, so I teach fitness classes and exercise regularly to stay fit. It’s important for mental and physical health to have a regular exercise routine. It helps manage stress as well.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My father said to me years ago, “do what you love, and the money will follow.” For years I’d say “I’m still a struggling actor Dad, I thought you said the money would follow?” and I remember he said, “yes, but I didn’t say when!” True story.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’ll quote Denzel Washington, from a video I watched of him addressing graduates, “Put God first.” I think that says it all.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Mel Gibson. I understand he’s planning a sequel to The Passion, I’d be honored and thrilled to be a part of it.

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

Yes, I’m on Instagram @conniegiordano3. Follow me there to see what I’m up to!

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!