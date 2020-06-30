Conni Ponturo: “Gratitude is your friend now more than ever”

This moment in time has never happened in the world and it might not ever happen again, can you shift your fear and uncertainty into looking for the hidden joy of your being home in isolation? Is there something you have wanted to do but never had the time to do? Maybe you have never been to your home this long, could you shift your thinking and begin to appreciate it?

As a part of my series about the things we can do to remain hopeful and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Conni Ponturo.

“Living a pain-free, ageless life is only possible when we understand the power of creating a harmonious connection with our mindset, emotions, and physical bodies.”

Conni Ponturo is a leading authority in the field of pain — free living, which includes the power of creating a connection of mindset, movement, and meditation. Her greatest joy is to keep her clients moving and pain-free. As an acclaimed and enthusiastic speaker, her greatest joy is sharing her knowledge, actionable practices, and creative ways to keep people living pain and injury-free.

Owner of the highly regarded Absolute Pilates Upstairs based in Woodland Hills, California, Conni serves as an innovative transformational movement and lifestyle coach.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I began my career as a dancer, and I went to New York University Tisch School of the Arts. I had a fantastic first year but by my second year I started having excruciating pain in my feet when I finally went to the Dr., he told me I had osteoarthritis and the bones of a 60-year-old woman. Dancing was never going to be my life so that sent me off on my journey of self-discovery. It made me search for what the new story of my life was going to be, and it led me to Pilates and transformational movement helping people discover their truth of who they are in their physical body.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The 5 am Club by Robin Sharma. It started me on the journey of waking up at 5 am, meditating, journaling, and working out so that by 6 am I am fully fueled in my life and I am available to my clients.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious about the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1: This moment in time has never happened in the world and it might not ever happen again, can you shift your fear and uncertainty into looking for the hidden joy of your being home in isolation? Is there something you have wanted to do but never had the time to do? Maybe you have never been to your home this long, could you shift your thinking and begin to appreciate it?

2: The description of the word hope is: the feeling that what is wanted can be had or that events will turn out for the best. Can you use this description for the greater good of what is going to happen after all of this is over?

3: I believe there has never been a better time to wake up and realize that everything you have been looking for is within you. Not out there but inside, but you need to be quiet long enough to hear your inner whispers.

4: Gratitude is your friend now more than ever. The more you can say thank you to everything that you have in your life the better you start to feel, and the anxiety and fear start to slip away.

5: The opportunity to practice meditation is better than ever, maybe you never had time before now to sit in silence for 2- 5 minutes and breathe. Listening to your inner voice and then following your instincts.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

1: Listen to their fears do not try and fix anything but be someone that can listen to the story especially if it is uncomfortable. Most times we want to be heard from others listening can be challenging for most of us.

2: Moving the body starts to release endorphins and serotonin which are the brain’s neurotransmitters they allow us to begin to feel better. Anxiety and depression keep us down by making us feel sluggish.

3: Kindness matters now more than ever. People can’t see us smiling if we are all wearing masks so allowing people to go in front of you at the store, or saying something nice to a stranger, being thoughtful in the car allow us to feel more connected to the human race.

4: Meditation or the ability to sit quietly, breathe, and listen to your inner voice can help the feeling of fear and anxiety. By allowing you to take a step back from the reality of what is going on around you and see the truth of who you are in the world. The truth of who you are at a deeper level is your personal truth.

5: Play is so important right now. Especially because we are in difficult times the ability to play and laugh brings ease and peace to the body and the brain.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Connecting with family and friends.

Meditation- spending time in quiet listen to your inner voice. Don’t worry about getting it right, sitting and slowly breathing can release anxiety.

Take a movement class, your body was meant to move so moving 30 minutes a day feels good.

Adopting or fostering a pet.

Getting out in nature, walking around, and discovering your neighborhood.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Joy is the juice of life freshly squeezed. How will you drink it in?”

This quote is so relevant to me now more than ever because there is always joy, beauty, love all around us but do we choose to see it? Especially in difficult times.

This quote is from my book Falling into Joy eight simple steps to allow your body to become your best friend. When I started writing it the most challenging situations started happening and it brought to light that even in the worst of situations you can still see joy, beauty, and love.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement it would be self- love, and self- care movement, I am always talking about that because it brings up everyone’s “I can’t take care of myself too much that would be selfish?” Maybe now I think we are starting to put our bodies and hearts first because we are home staring back at ourselves and we see how much we have distracted ourselves from our bodies. Hopefully, now we see the value of us.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

Please follow me on Instagram Conniponturo Facebook Conni Brunner Ponturo LinkedIn Conni Ponturo

