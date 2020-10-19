Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Connectional Distancing

A perspective on social distancing through the true meaning of communication.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
NZ 2016 MW
NZ 2016 MW

15.766 kilometres – That is the distance between face2face communication, connection and comfort. It is the imperfection of my almost perfect relationship. 

For more than 5 years physical distance was never a threat – A challenge to overcome with the luxury of travel. The long-distance agreement ignited our individual growth, and therefor enriched our connection. A mutual agreement to live through life pleasures together. A hearted connection. Until one of the non -negotiables was threatened… 

In our digital world where communication is the digital key – Social distancing is hard to find. However, the deeper meaning of communication is blurred. Communication is a working tool to initiate and maintain connections. People are social creatures who naturally seek for connection with each other – Compassion, Love and Comfort all are given through endless dimensions of communication. A connection with others creates an opportunity to express and utilise our distinct characteristics. 

A little reality check on the term ‘Social distancing’ … What are the actual implications? Eroded social connections. Physical disconnections. Emotional isolation. 

Communication is key. Connection is critical. Love is vital. The circumstances of 2020 require redesign. Rephrasing what we know what worked in the past. 

Confronted with unemployment and my choice to stay where I belong, Australia, unleashed a journey to the connection with myself. After 33 years, and genuine soul searching over the last months, I found the most meaningful connection in life. The one with me. 

I was a reflection of my mothers’ values, strengths and it brought me to where I am. The work I did on myself renewed the connection with her. The love, the emotional connection, enriched the positive treats which are ingrained. We were never so far apart, and yet never so closely connected. The words communicate – Our hearts connect.

I discovered my desire for motherhood through the connection with myself. With the man between the mountains. The relationship which is precarious due to border closures, quota’s and visa formalities. We were never closer connected through redesigned emotional -and communicative connection. Our hearts connect.

Communication is key. Life is Connection. 

    Margo Wiltens

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Optimizing Culture in Our New World of Social Distancing

    by Jason Korman
    Halfpoint/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Physical Distance and Social Solidarity: Not Social Distancing!

    by Jane J. Kim, Ph.D, Karestan C Koenen, Ph.D.
    Community//

    What Social Distancing is Teaching Me About Social Connection

    by Srinivas Rao

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.