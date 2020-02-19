Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Connection is Vital

A fellow entrepreneur asked me recently, “what is the best way to get clients?” I responded… In ​this age of technology, I ​thought for sure that social media and email marketing would cover all the bases. Not so! It turns out that connecting IRL (in real life) is still the best way to get clients. […]

By

A fellow entrepreneur asked me recently, “what is the best way to get clients?” I responded…

In ​this age of technology, I ​thought for sure that social media and email marketing would cover all the bases. Not so! It turns out that connecting IRL (in real life) is still the best way to get clients.

Ironically, the advances in technology has made may feel even more isolated and, as a result, more in need of direct contact and connection with people. As social being by nature, we are wired to seek out connections that comfort and support us.

So, networking it is and will be for the foreseeable future. Honestly, that’s a relief to me – I love people, community, collaboration and connecting IRL!

    Kimble Greene, PhD, Master Catalyst, Author, Soul Whisperer & Trailblazer at Catalyst Enterprises Worldwide, LLC

    Kimble has been guiding, inspiring and mentoring women for over 35 years. She has a PhD in transpersonal psychology and is a bestselling author, master catalyst and a trailblazer. Her introductory book, You Are Not Broken!, hit #1 on Amazon in 2018. Known as the ‘Soul Whisperer’, Kimble reconnects women to their core passion and purpose, leading them to achieve their goals and create success in their lives.

    Shortly after launching The Monarch Method™ for personal transformation and evolutionary leadership in 2009 - a 3-step process for removing what’s blocking you so you can move forward in your life - client success skyrocketed. Since that time, The Monarch Method™ has become an international movement with Kimble’s talks and services in increasing demand.

    Kimble’s decades of education, observation, research and experience have culminated in the combination of these 3 themes: Grace, Imperfection & Real Power along with her philosophy for effective, lasting change - the Catalyst Factor. This dynamic platform along with her internationally recognized Monarch Method™ are a ‘game-changer’.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Create Meaningful Connection with Employees

    by John Eades
    Work Smarter//

    3 Ways to Combat Loneliness While Working Remotely

    by Kelly Monahan
    //

    To avoid burnout, shoot your passion and take a break from using your skill solely to make money, With Page Gordon

    by Chaya Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.