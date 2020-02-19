Connection is Vital

A fellow entrepreneur asked me recently, “what is the best way to get clients?” I responded…

In ​this age of technology, I ​thought for sure that social media and email marketing would cover all the bases. Not so! It turns out that connecting IRL (in real life) is still the best way to get clients.

Ironically, the advances in technology has made may feel even more isolated and, as a result, more in need of direct contact and connection with people. As social being by nature, we are wired to seek out connections that comfort and support us.

So, networking it is and will be for the foreseeable future. Honestly, that’s a relief to me – I love people, community, collaboration and connecting IRL!