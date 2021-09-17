Connecting

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Looking forward with kindness and optimism.

The importance of observing Yom Kippur or acts of kindness and forgiveness is essential to our overall health and well-being.

Change (for the better) is a process. It takes steps, a wealth of introspection, dedication, recognition and continual connection to the higher-self, the universe, and for some, continued connection to one’s temple, church or place of worship throughout the year.

Join me in making this year the best year by living with greater love, kinder thoughts, kinder words, increased charity, healthier habits towards our bodies, healthier eating and drinking, leaning towards love, less judgment of self and others, and living with a greater heart. May our actions reflect our words and promises.

How do we do this? We stay committed to our spiritual practices or religious teachings, practice daily meditation or ensuring moments of quiet to let the brain detox, deep breathing, exercise (a walk around the block is a good one!), increasing water intake, less negative talk, daily gratitude, and journaling. Smile more, too! A smile can make so much good happen even on our toughest days.

It is not doubt that this past year has challenged us beyond measure, but through acts forgiveness and kindness towards others and our own self, we allow our hearts to lead with greater optimism and hope.

{pic via: Murielle Marie}

    Debi Gudema, Well&Co.

    Smoothie queen, kindness advocate, and a classical music enthusiast. Mom of two kiddos who helped inspire Well&Co. @wellandco1 #wellandco1

    Share your comments below.

