connecting to your inner essence

The more you give your life to catering to other people’s wants and needs (usually through people pleasing), the more you lose yourself. Your true essence and others’ demands of who you need to be are no longer separate entities. This is when you start feeling confused and stuck on what you want out of life. You’re so used to have others think for you that you cannot feel and think for yourself anymore.



This is why I wasn’t surprised when I received questions on how to connect to one’s true self and inner essence, better. This gave me a beautiful concept to feel into as I go through my creative expression today (which is yoga, the art of movement). I came up with a list of the ways that I was able to connect to my true self as I tread through my journey of sovereignty.

#1 BE CREATIVE.

Creativity relaxes you, it makes all the pressures and limitations you uphold just fade away. This is when you’re in your feminine energy of yielding, receiving, and being. You are being. You are being who you truly are in these moments. You can start your expression with the intention of wanting to learn more about yourself. Place a pen and paper near you as you create so you can jot down things that come up.

You can be creative through…

Conventional art like writing, designing, watercolour, sketching, or even adult paint-by-number kits.

Movement art like yoga, pilates, or dance.

Know that you don’t have to compete or be “the best” as you express your creativity this way, you simply have to enjoy.

#2 JOURNAL.

I’m an advocate of the written word. Whenever I feel emotional (may it be from something good or bad), I write. It’s my favorite creative expression and I think it deserves its own number in this list because of how powerful it is.

When I was starting my practice, it was hard to come up with things to write. But I was patient and I just hold my pen on my journal for 20 mins a day until the dam eventually broke, and out came my thoughts and emotions.

What you can expect from this daily routine is not just having an expression, but really going through what you write and seeing the golden nuggets you most probably didn’t notice as you were writing them.

“Authenticity is the daily practice of letting go of who we think we were supposed to be and embracing who we are.” – Brene Brown

These are tiny windows to who you are, and random a-has of realising who you are not (or who you’re pretending to be). The more you appreciate them, the more they come, and the more you discover.

One of the revelations I got from journalling was.. Even if I was good at it.. Even if I get paid to do it.. Even after almost a decade in the software development industry… I don’t love doing the techy stuff. Doing the high level business implementation like email automations, social media scheduling, process automations, web design, etc. don’t make me emotionally grateful. It doesn’t make my heart beat with excitement. It simply is my zone of excellence. It’s a nice place to be but it will never fulfil me completely. I knew my spirit is ready to play in my zone of genius, which is transmitting truth and continuously strengthening my intuition. Thus, stepping into the Oracle of the Orient, my alter ego.

#3 BEING AWARE OF WHAT YOU TOLERATE.

“Whatever you get in life is a reflection of what you tolerate” – Anonymous (but let that sink in)

It is easy to determine what we love — and even what we hate. But the key to changing your life is looking into what you tolerate. The things you tolerate are the parts of your life which you settle for. This is the chance to ask, “Why am I tolerating this? What is this giving me? What am I getting out of this?”

#4 MOMENT-TO-MOMENT AWARENESS.

You can try and be cerebral about this process — download all the freebies, do the exercises, answer a thousand journal prompts, and go through a structured training. But true mastery of your own self comes from experiencing it at every movement.

“We learn not in school, but in life.” – Seneca

Every time you are presented with something you’d rather not do, take a moment to breathe. This is where timelessness comes in — you don’t always have to rush with your response. Consider what you truly want to do (which would be more accessible once you’ve done the first 3 tips). Lovingly say no, if that’s the decision that resonates.

From someone who is practicing the art of self-discovery as well, I can say that this is a continuous uncovering. The magic is in the process of unbecoming the societal programming and familial conditioning you experienced. One day, you think you’re done. The next day, you realise there really is more to you than you initially thought. And to be honest, you may never be done.