Well-Being//

Congratulations to the April 2020 Muskegon County ZP Challenge Winners!

Every better choice is an exciting opportunity to change your life.

Thrive Global and ZP have joined forces to launch Thrive With ZP. We are bringing together the ZP Challenge and inspiring storytelling from associates with the world-class, whole human focused technology of Thrive Global. We’re making it easier than ever for you to make better choices to improve your overall well-being… and win big.

Nicole Hinkelman

Supercenter #3876; Muskegon, Mich., Support Manager

$1K Winner

“It’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey.”

I started my challenge the same day ZP representatives came to my store. I liked the idea of starting small to get results. To begin, I cut out soda and cooked more at home. I’m meal prepping and eating more lean proteins and veggies. By eating at home, I’ve caught up on bills and saved $1,000 so far. The weight loss has been great — I’m down 52 pounds! Now I’m focused on walking with my daughter. I track my steps and hit my goal of 10,000 daily steps. It’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey. Small steps are going to help you along the way.

Sheronda Burt

Supercenter #3876; Muskegon, Mich., Optician

$1K Winner

“I have made so many big changes. I feel proud about getting closer with my family.”

I have lupus and I was gaining a lot of weight from my medication. When I heard about ZP Challenge, I decided to give it a try. I have made so many big changes. I researched healthy foods and slowly filtered out junk food. I’m also working on my portion sizes. By bringing my lunch to work, I’ve saved over $1,600! I’ve lost 10 pounds and my energy feels way high. I do Zumba for an hour every night and I’m getting outside more with my grandchildren. Now we spend more time together doing movie nights and game nights. I feel proud about getting closer with my family.

Kiesha Guy

Walmart Customer; Muskegon, Mich.

$1K Winner

“I’m proud of making changes and staying the course.”

I downloaded ZP’s app after getting an email from the Chamber of Commerce. I liked that ZP gave me the choice of what to do better. To start, I bumped up my activity. I’m doing home workout videos every day and I journal to track my progress. By cooking more at home, I’m able to be intentional about my food. I’m drinking water instead of soda and trying organic foods. My kids are getting active too — we play basketball and workout together. Focusing on money helped me save $200 over the last month. I’m proud of making changes and staying the course.

Paris Stewart

Walmart Customer; Muskegon, Mich.

$1K Winner

“Never stop trying to change.”

All my life, I’ve turned to food for comfort. I thought ZP would help me change and make healthier decisions. I started meal planning and tracking my food. I’m eating more yogurt, granola, salads and fish. Now I’m training for a 5K race. In the morning, I’ll hit the treadmill or go for walks. ZP has helped tremendously with money. It’s way cheaper to meal plan and eat at home — I’m saving almost $150 per week! I’m also volunteering for Girls on the Run to inspire young girls to get active. Since starting ZP, I’ve lost 15 pounds and I’m able to do more in the day. Never stop trying to change.

Justin Pelham

Walmart Customer; Ravenna, Mich.

$1K Winner

“Reach for your goals and keep moving.”

When I heard about ZP Challenge, I thought it was a great way to make better choices. I downloaded the app and focused on my mental and physical health. Every few hours, I take a break from work and go for a walk. It’s a great way to decompress and get active. I’m tracking my steps and trying to hit 10,000 per day. My biggest accomplishment is cutting out soda. Now I drink more water and eat more fruits and vegetables. Changing my habits is helping my kids too. We’re taking hikes and sitting down for family meals. I feel better and I’ve lost 10 pounds. Reach for your goals and keep moving.

    John Kuells

