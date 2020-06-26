Congratulations to the May 2020 Texas Thrive ZP Challenge Winners!

Thrive Global and ZP have joined forces to launch Thrive With ZP. We are bringing together the ZP Challenge and inspiring storytelling from associates with the world-class, whole human focused technology of Thrive Global. We’re making it easier than ever for you to make better choices to improve your overall well-being… and win big.

Cindy Sotomayor

Distribution Center #9153; Waco, Texas

$5K Winner

“Being more active with my family has been a great and rewarding experience.”

My family has a history of high blood pressure and diabetes. The last time I went to the doctor, it was a scary visit. I had a lot I needed to change and ZP Challenge seemed like a great match. I have lost 35 pounds since and it’s going great. I’ve focused on being more active with my family. Since the gyms are closed, we made a home gym. We’ve been boxing and going for bike rides. We’ve been making healthy meals and staying away from fried foods, too. As a family, we’re spending more time together. We’ll do family movie nights and science experiments with the kids. Being more active with my family has been a great and rewarding experience.

Elise Martinez

Supercenter #437; Sealy, Texas

$3K Winner

“I now have a very easy way to hold myself accountable.”

I first heard about ZP Challenge at work. All the stories about people losing weight stuck with me. If they can do it, I can do it. I have lost 10 pounds and my energy is through the roof. I’ve been eating plant-based foods and now I can keep up with my kids. I’ve been focused on exercising and doing YouTube workouts with my kids — it’s so much fun. I also cut out fast food, sugar and dairy. It has been a complete 180. Getting over the sugar and junk food cravings was the biggest hurdle. I now have a very easy way to hold myself accountable with ZP.

Zulema Fraga

Sam’s Club #6511; Fort Worth, Texas

$2K Winner

“I feel proud of spending time focusing on family and keeping up with my better choices.”

When I heard about ZP, the family stories really stood out to me. I have three kids and I’m a single parent. ZP is a great resource to inspire you and to help you not give up. I first got started by focusing on family. I started spending more time with my kids doing family cookouts and watching movies. By doing Zumba at home, I’ve been getting active, too. I’ve also been cutting out sugar and bread and drinking more water. ZP has brought my family closer together. I feel proud of spending time focusing on family and keeping up with my better choices.