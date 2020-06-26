Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Stories from the Walmart Community//

Congratulations to the May 2020 Georgia Thrive ZP Challenge Winners!

Every better choice is an exciting opportunity to change your life.

Thrive Global and ZP have joined forces to launch Thrive With ZP. We are bringing together the ZP Challenge and inspiring storytelling from associates with the world-class, whole human focused technology of Thrive Global. We’re making it easier than ever for you to make better choices to improve your overall well-being… and win big.

Derrick Rucker

Walmart Customer; Newnan, Ga.

$5K Winner

“Put on foot in front of the other — small changes add up.”

I first heard about ZP Challenge from my wife. She was a recent winner and I saw her life transform. I used to have high blood pressure, cholesterol and borderline diabetes. Now I’m not on any medications and I feel so much better. Overall, I’ve lost 23 pounds and my health is in check. I made my own home gym to stay active. I’ve switched to more vegan eating habits and stay away from processed foods. Now we do daddy days where I walk with my kids and spend time with them one on one. ZP gave me a second chance at life. Put one foot in front of the other — small changes add up.

Dominik Robinson

Supercenter #3402; Stockbridge, Ga.

$3K Winner

“I’ve lost 14 pounds and I’m proud of my better eating habits.”

I’m planning for my wedding, so it was the right time for me to start ZP Challenge. I wanted to fit in my wedding dress. To start, I signed up for a gym membership and worked out four days a week. Now I cook at home and meal prep for the week. I use an air fryer and add vegetables to my food. By not eating out, I’ve been able to save money. In the last 40 days, I’ve saved an extra $500. This month, my fiancé and I will be able to make two payments on our wedding venue! I’ve lost 14 pounds and I’m proud of my better eating habits. 

Deidra Carter

Supercenter #3008; Atlanta, Ga.

$2K Winner

“Nothing is unachievable — everything is possible if you believe it.”

I first heard about ZP Challenge from my co-worker Valerie Walker. Every week, I focus on one aspect of food, fit, family or money. I set goals I knew I could meet. Now my goals are getting a lot bigger. I’ve been going on walks and staying more active. I cut out all soda and I drink one gallon of water a day. This year, I’ve probably saved $2,500 by focusing on money. I also spend more time with my son being active outside. I’ve lost 60 pounds! I’m proud of saving for my dream home and losing weight. Nothing is unachievable — everything is possible if you believe it. 

    Tara Derington, Director of Digital Publishing at Thrive Global

