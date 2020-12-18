Confusion Illusion

Whenever confusion presents, take a breath and lean in. Feel where there is contraction in your body. Without locking into a story, let the emotions be. When we acknowledge what we are feeling, without judgement, the constricting emotions begin to dissipate.
What are YOU wanting to feel/be/experience/ perceive, in this moment?
Where can YOU cultivate that frequency within?
Come back to center & connect to source.
What if there are no big decisions?
What if we are meant to follow our light, follow where are excitement is leading & allow things to be choiceless?
Next time you find yourself at a crossroads or a big decision, let your energy body guide you. Does the opportunity feel expansive? Constrictive? Follow the guidance.
If your energy is neutral, that may be an indication that a greater opportunity for alignment at a later date.
When we activate coherence between our thinking mind & our feeling body, we allow for the most graceful, magical & effortless path. Thinking we have to have an immediate answer, comes from the illusion of scarcity. We are infinite beings, existing in an infinite field of potentials. There will always be more opportunities.
As creators within our creation, every moment is an opportunity to create and choose.
Will you give yourself permission to ditch confusion & allow the choiceless?
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
