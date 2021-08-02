Confronting Your Fears and Overcoming Your Failures

Have you ever been so terrified of failing that you chose not to do something at all? Or has your fear of failure caused you to subtly sabotage your efforts to avoid a greater failure?

Fear of failure is something that most of us have likely gone through at some point in our lives. The dread of failure may paralyze us, causing us to do nothing and, as a result, prevent going ahead. However, if we allow fear to stop us from moving ahead in life, we’re sure to lose out on some fantastic chances.

Because we all have distinct benchmarks, values, and belief systems, we all have a different understanding of what failure implies. A failure for one individual might be a fantastic learning opportunity for another. Many of us, at least part of the time, are frightened of failure. However, fear of failure occurs when we allow that fear to keep us from doing the activities that will help us reach our goals. Many factors might contribute to a fear of failure. For some people, having critical or unsupportive parents, for example, is a factor. They carry those bad sentiments into adulthood since they were frequently undermined or humiliated as children.

Being exposed to a traumatic incident at some time in your life might also be a contributing factor. Let’s say you gave an important presentation in front of a large group several years ago and did a poor job. It could be that the experience was so traumatic that you developed a fear of failing in other areas. And you still feel the fear years later.

It’s critical to remember that there’s always a risk we’ll fail at anything. Facing and accepting that risk is courageous and leads to a richer, more fulfilling existence. However, there are a few things you may do to lessen your fear of failing:

Analyze all possible outcomes — Fear of failure is common in those who are afraid of the unknown. Consider all of the possible outcomes of your decision to help you overcome your fear.

Improve your positive thinking skills — Positive thinking is a strong tool for boosting self-esteem and counteracting self-defeating behaviors.

Consider the worst-case situation — In certain circumstances, the worst-case scenario might be truly devastating, and it’s reasonable to be concerned about failing. However, in other situations, the worst-case scenario may not be as awful as it appears, and understanding this might be beneficial.

Have a backup plan — Having a “Plan B” in place might help you feel more secure about pushing forward if you’re frightened of failing.

We may either perceive failure as “the end of the world” or as evidence of our inadequacy. Alternatively, we may see failure as the tremendous learning opportunity that it is. We can choose to search for the lesson we’re supposed to learn every time we fail at anything. These lessons are crucial; they help us improve and prevent us from repeating the same error. We only let failures stop us if we let them too.

Many of us are frightened of failing at times, but we must not allow this fear to keep us from going forward. Fear of failure can stem from a variety of sources, ranging from childhood traumas to adult-life blunders. It’s critical to remember that we always have a choice: we may choose to be scared or not be afraid.

Begin by creating minor goals to help you gain confidence. Learn how to logically investigate and assess all possible scenarios and build contingency plans, as well as how to think positively. You’ll begin to conquer your fear by going ahead gently but gradually.