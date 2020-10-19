Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Confidence for the long run

With confidence you have won before you started - Marcus Garvey

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Self confidence, the most valuable jewel that everyone has to wear. Self confidence is the most needed skill to accomplish anything. Without it we can’t run in our whole life. If we want to keep run till end or to achieve our goals we need self confidence. When we lack in this skill we lack in many too… When there is no confidence there will be no courage, no self esteem everything will get destructed.

Whatever the situation just be confidence, be brave you can do anything, finish everything. Have guts to face, overcome the obstacles, struggles in life. Prepare your mind have the positive affirmations like I can do it, I will do it.. it will boost up your confidence level. There is no man in the world without worries, struggles but how they overcome defines them. Over come everything with your self confidence. Don’t dwell on the past or problems. Just throw or kick it and start proceeding.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

