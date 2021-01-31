Confessions of an average Yogi

My yoga teacher training was intense. Four weeks of getting up at 5am in the morning for practice, a strictly vegetarian diet and periods of silence to help us go deeper within. It that wasn’t enough we were only allowed mobile phones for one hour per day, weren’t allowed to talk during meals (so we could be very present with our food) and had ten hours a day of education, including posture practice, meditation and theory work. This was all combined of course with the obvious chastity. I managed to qualify as a teacher. However, I couldn’t help but wonder if all these rigid yogic habits were really good for my health and well-being, as they put a lot of subtle pressure on you and tended to prey on perfectionist habits.

It didn’t take long for me to “break” in the real world. Here I would like to share some confessions, as a very average yogi, on some naughty habits that I actually feel have enhanced by health and well-being despite not being in the traditional yogic textbook.

Sleeping as much as I need- I could never quite work out why the yogis from ancient times were so obsessed with getting up for practice at 3am. Apparently it was the perfect time to “connect with higher frequencies”, whatever that means. We even tried it a couple of times on our yoga training, not that it made much difference since we were always getting up at 5am anyway. It was clear to me that during the training our physical performance in practice started to decline a few days in. Having got a degree in Sports Science degree it was obvious why this was. We simply were not recovering enough from our large amounts of physical work each day, with the lack of sleep being the number one cause of this. Perhaps I wasn’t spiritual enough to wake up early each morning but I certainly found my health, well-being and overall performance in all areas started to dramatically improve once I was sleeping as much as I needed again.

Skipping more than the odd day of practice- I mean like seriously, who has time to do two hours of proper yoga practice each day? I certainly didn’t. Similar to the point above it also tended to lead to over-training and was quite frankly rather boring compared to a variety of exercise to include not only yoga but sometimes running, bodyweight exercises or gym in the morning too.

Eating animal products- having ate raw vegan, vegan, vegetarian and normal standard Western I have deep experience of using a wide variety of diets to get optimal health. The yogic diet can make you feel guilty for not eating a certain “perfect way”. I find the best diet for me was a healthy standard Western diet, enjoying foods I loved eating to the max and not stressing about the details of it.

Being angry sometimes- there is nothing like a healthy dose of anger to release some old wounds and let out normal human frustrations. Yoga communities are often full of superficiality. A superficial peace, a superficial kindness and a superficial love that is not only very annoying but also really not very good for your health and well-being.

Enjoying Sex- yoga sometimes makes you feel guilty about having sex, like chastity is the only way to purification and perfection. I think it would be fair to say though that the vast majority of people find well-being (and pleasure!) benefits from having sex, so it seems silly to cut it all out in the name of some “ideal”.

Saying “thanks guys” not “namaste”- I always made a point at the end of my yoga classes just to say “thank guys”. There is always that awkward moment in a class where everyone gets up from lying down, sits in a meditation posture and faces you in prayer hands position at the front of the class. Those in the know are just waiting to sequal “namaste” to demonstrate how advanced their yoga is and how pure their practice has made them. So it was always fun to just say “thanks guys” in the most brummy accent I could muster, which often brought things straight back down to Earth.

Being on technology for more than one hour a day- I mean very few people can live on one hour or less of technology a day in the modern world. And you know what? I kind of enjoyed falling in love with my trusty mobile phone, my reliable laptop and the football on the television again. It made me feel human and properly free again.

Overall I feel all these confessions of an average yogi point to two key deeper points about health and wellness. Although there is so much to be gained from holistic practices like yoga, meditation and alternative healing modalities one must always stay practical and realistic to how you can implement it in the modern world. Secondly what actually often matters most in my own experience and having worked with hundreds of clients is a full radical acceptance of our humanity, which takes out all the stress, all the need for perfection and all the wasted striving energy that are secretly the biggest blocks for us. Then we feel great and can accept being the healthy average yogi that is full of life.