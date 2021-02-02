COMUNICATE EFFECTIVELY

A survey of Fortune 100 Chief Executive Officers revealed that the number one reason they attribute to the success of their company is excellent communication.

What is the communication like in your company? With your family? With your friends?

Let’s start with the basics. Did you know that the average person only remembers a small percentage of what they hear?

Yet most of us feel we are providing excellent communication by “telling” someone what we want them to know or do.

How often do you find people not doing the the things you asked them to do? Do you believe they are ignoring your request intentionally? The answer is, they simply didn’t remember what you asked them to do.

We remember a larger percent of what we see. However, if we combine auditory with visual, we can increase retention dramatically..

Listening is a key factor in effective communication. GOD gave us two ears and one mouth. We should use them in direct proportion. This simple rule, when followed, will enhance the effectiveness of your overall communication skills.

Most people are too busy interrupting someone, mid-sentence, because they want to express their opinion instead of hearing the person out.

We need to practice being a good listener. The benefits are huge. First, we are letting the other person know we respect them. Second, we will grasp their entire thought process.

Next, be an active listener. This means that after you have heard them out, play back what you heard them say. This will make them feel like you really listened to them, and that you care. Plus, it will allow you the opportunity to make sure you got it “right”.

When speaking, choose your words wisely and with care. Don’t rush to get your point across.

Say what you want to happen rather than what you don’t want to happen. For example, “Remember to buy milk” rather than, “Don’t forget the milk.”

Why would you ever want to tell someone the opposite of what you want them to do?

ACTION STEPS