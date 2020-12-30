As part of my series featuring the rising stars in the music industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing composer alishkey. alishkey is the fourth child of the family. He was born on the 13st of november,2004 in tehran province of Iran. He is an Iranian composer, Songwriter and Multi-instrumentalist and has been working […]

As part of my series featuring the rising stars in the hip hop music I had the pleasure of interviewing composer alishkey. alishkey was born on the 13st of november,2004 in tehran of Iran. He is an Iranian composer, Songwriter and musician and he started in 2019 and has been ready successful so far.

reporter : ali please tell our reader about your Professional life.

alishkey: I started playing the gitar at the age of 12 of course, it has nothing to do with the style in which i am currently working my style is in trap music which I have released albums of .







reporter: What’s your new upcoming goal for the upcoming year?

alishkey: I suggest you will my goals !

reporter: If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

alishkey: Since I don’t have world hunger-ending answers (though I wish) I did, it’d be creating a score to remember, something that touches people.

reporter: What gives you energy?

alishkey: At the point when I’m on a phase a before a group of people I feel the vitality coursing through me, it’s such a benefit to me that I’m ready to follow up on organizing and be free. That being stated, the opportunity is the thing that gives me most vitality, the capacity to follow my heart and enthusiasm.