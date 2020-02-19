Components of a Successful Leadership Team

A leadership team is responsible for guiding a company through the ups and downs of the business world. The right team will make all the difference in whether or not your organization succeeds.

Creating the right leadership team, however, is far easier said than done. You’ll be working with some of your company’s most accomplished workers, all of whom must balance their role on the team with their other duties. The following tips will help you bring your team together as they accomplish their goals.

Choose Your Team Wisely

Most of the time, the members of the leadership team are selected for their leadership skills or individual achievements. Although these are good ways of measuring someone’s performance, they aren’t indicative of how they will work on a team. Someone may feel that they are too successful to have to listen to the differing opinions of other team members — select people who have demonstrated that they are constructive team players instead.

The Right Purpose

For a leadership team to work together effectively, they need to have a reason. Many times, there isn’t any apparent reason. Members may feel that they’re only responsible for their direct roles. Their first focus is their main area of responsibility, and they may lose sight of why they need to work together. Your team should be committed to pursuing a higher purpose together.

A Set of Goals

The best way to make the organization’s true purpose feel more concrete is to establish a set of shared goals for the team. They should inspire everyone and require involvement from each individual. Each person needs to feel responsible for its achievement. Your leadership team’s goals can be different from the company goals. Leadership goals could include changing the company’s culture, boosting employee engagement, or bettering the customer experience.

Strong Relationships

The best leadership teams are composed of members who respect and support each other. If people genuinely like their team members, they are more likely to support them. They’ve earned each other’s trust and want to work together.

Unique Strengths

Your team should feature a diverse group from a variety of backgrounds. The members should offer complementary skills and experiences. A team composed of individuals who are too similar will rarely get anywhere or accomplish their goals. Members with different skill sets will fill any knowledge gaps and ensure that your team doesn’t get stuck.

This article was originally published on JoeShew.net.