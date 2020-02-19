Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Components of a Successful Leadership Team

A leadership team is responsible for guiding a company through the ups and downs of the business world. The right team will make all the difference in whether or not your organization succeeds.  Creating the right leadership team, however, is far easier said than done. You’ll be working with some of your company’s most accomplished […]

By

A leadership team is responsible for guiding a company through the ups and downs of the business world. The right team will make all the difference in whether or not your organization succeeds. 

Creating the right leadership team, however, is far easier said than done. You’ll be working with some of your company’s most accomplished workers, all of whom must balance their role on the team with their other duties. The following tips will help you bring your team together as they accomplish their goals. 

Choose Your Team Wisely

Most of the time, the members of the leadership team are selected for their leadership skills or individual achievements. Although these are good ways of measuring someone’s performance, they aren’t indicative of how they will work on a team. Someone may feel that they are too successful to have to listen to the differing opinions of other team members — select people who have demonstrated that they are constructive team players instead. 

The Right Purpose

For a leadership team to work together effectively, they need to have a reason. Many times, there isn’t any apparent reason. Members may feel that they’re only responsible for their direct roles. Their first focus is their main area of responsibility, and they may lose sight of why they need to work together. Your team should be committed to pursuing a higher purpose together. 

A Set of Goals

The best way to make the organization’s true purpose feel more concrete is to establish a set of shared goals for the team. They should inspire everyone and require involvement from each individual. Each person needs to feel responsible for its achievement. Your leadership team’s goals can be different from the company goals. Leadership goals could include changing the company’s culture, boosting employee engagement, or bettering the customer experience. 

Strong Relationships

The best leadership teams are composed of members who respect and support each other. If people genuinely like their team members, they are more likely to support them. They’ve earned each other’s trust and want to work together. 

Unique Strengths 

Your team should feature a diverse group from a variety of backgrounds. The members should offer complementary skills and experiences. A team composed of individuals who are too similar will rarely get anywhere or accomplish their goals. Members with different skill sets will fill any knowledge gaps and ensure that your team doesn’t get stuck. 

This article was originally published on JoeShew.net.

Joe Shew, Partner, Chief Operating Officer at R&R Global Partners

Working in the financial sector, Joe Shew has had the opportunity to make an impact on numerous well-known companies throughout his career. After he graduated from Villanova University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, he started his career at Price Waterhouse as a Manager. Here, he offered financial and consulting services to businesses in order to help them achieve growth and stability. While his work here was rewarding, he made the decision to further his career by taking a new position at The Walt Disney Company. He held several senior and financial operating roles at the company. He was also ranked among the top five financial executives at the organization. In his four years at the company, he had the responsibility of leading the department that focused on offering financial support for Disney’s mergers and acquisitions, including the $19 billion acquisition of ABC. Currently, he holds the role of Partner and Chief Operating Officer at R&R Global Partners, based in Bryn Mawr, PA.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by mentatdgt from Pexels
Community//

Women In Leadership

by Jennifer Longmore
Community//

7 Keys to be an Inspiring Leader and 4 Leadership Styles

by Shyam Ramanathan
Community//

Youssef Kabbaj Covers the Different Styles of Leadership

by Youssef Kabbaj

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.