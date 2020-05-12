Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Comply With Me

Are you doing your part?

By

As each day passes in this new Twilight Zone we have all been forced to adapt to, it’s imperative that we keep our spirits up, spread positivity, and be good role models to each other as we muddle through this surreal scenario brought on by COVID-19. Depression and despair are lurking around the corner. We have to fight the urge to give up and crumple in a heap like a discarded rag doll. Yes, it’s been hard. Yes, it’s difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Yes, financial hardships are all too real for millions of Americans, and yes, being cooped up 24/7 with your loved ones is threatening to undermine the very term “loved ones”, if it hasn’t already translated it into a different expression. The frustration is palpable, but we can control and manage how we react to it.

That starts with an attitude of gratitude. Wake up each day and be thankful for what we have, not what we don’t have. Complain less and smile more. Be resourceful and resilient and help others through this by setting a good example. Use your time productively and wisely, and engage your talents wherever possible. We all have unique skills and abilities to offer the world. Now is the time to put them to work.

As we all struggle with the “new normal” of trying to live our lives as “normally” as possible while sequestered in place, it’s important to follow the guidelines our health experts have put into place. Staying home and adhering to the recommendations they have published is not only prudent, but necessary to stem the tide of new cases and get us on the right track to recovery. The facts and science bear that out.

In keeping with that line of thinking, I offer my own personal Public Service Announcement that I have put into a song – “Comply with Me”:

I hope you will join me. Stay safe and healthy. Hope to see you on the other side of this pandemic.

Michael J. Lyons, International Speaker, Author, SAG-AFTRA Actor, Podcast Host at Lyons Pride Enterprises

Michael J. Lyons is a Professional Speaker, Author, Actor, and Host of the podcast series “Lessons from Leaders”.

His diverse background, spanning nearly 47 years, includes senior level posts with some of the hospitality industry’s best-known names. He has held senior level posts with Reed Exhibitions, Carlson-Wagonlit Travel, EGR International, Apple Vacations, and CIGNA among others. He also co-founded and was CEO of Global Events Partners, Philly - a Philadelphia-based Destination Management Company.

Lyons has been a professional SAG actor for the past 30 years, and has numerous credits in major feature films, TV shows, commercials and more than 350 live appearances on home shopping network QVC as a product host. His credits include speaking parts in “The Sixth Sense”, “All My Children, “Veep”, “What Would You Do”,  “Arrest & Trial”,  “House of Cards”, and “Outsiders” among others.

A motivational speaker since 2009, he has delivered hundreds of talks across the U.S. and abroad. He is the author of the highly-acclaimed book “Set Yourself Free: Daydream it…Believe it…Achieve it!” which addresses how to achieve goals, pursue your passion and craft a strong personal brand.

He launched the popular podcast series "Lessons from Leaders" in 2020 and serves as the program's host.

