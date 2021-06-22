Complementary Tuesday Vibes: Ginger Roger

It’s amazing how the most “odd pairings” of nature’s delight seems to teach humanity, all over, again. Things are not always as they seem. Furthermore, what is often projected as “antagonistic” can sometimes serve as an intriguing pairing. The power for such a pairon is often missed, during the course of one’s tune. Some may ask, why? Well, one perfect explanation is that most people can only see the surface level, regarding the pairing of opposites. There is a Universal dynamic, underneathe it all.

Round and straight. Tall and short. Straight and curly. The list goes on. And then, there is day and night! Supposedly, they are on the opposite ends of the spectrum. Nevertheless, they establish certain dynamics concerning the arena of bringing balance, within certain spaces. What is hidden in one is revealed in another. That’s the balance between the two. What one lacks, the other has. Yes. They have the power of intertwining with each other for the better.

Is it too much to say that day and night are reflections of each other, but in a different form? Perhaps, just perhaps, they are the same liking, but a different coloring. Yes. That could be the case. Their coloring is different. No doubt. However, the lessons are a silent tool into what is most needed, for the performance of balance between the Heavens and Earth!

So, here we are on the mainstage. The film world has those auspicious moments for showcasing Heavenly wonders; crafting pasted and designed by the Most High. Not everyone is selected and talented enough to address the dichotomy between day and night. That’s a reality. Nevertheless, the chosen one’s who enter are granted that delight.

Watching one video, for the performance of “Night and Day,” we observe a personification for the dances of these two complementary energies. A woman in white. A man in a black tuxedo. Yes. They appear different. Yet, watching their steps, one comes to observe how in sync (and complementary) they truly are.

She twirls and turns. He twirls her back into his embrace. Nevertheless, the vibe becomes so very real. It is increasingly real, and they move into a phenomenal harmony; never stepping out of rhythm, in tune with each other’s beat. Yes, it is beautiful. Yes, it is sweet.

Night is the complement of day. What is hidden in one is revealed, within another. Moving into its wellness, we establish an intriguing haven; crafted and created for revelation’s depth. Both grant us the opportunity to delve just a little deeper. If we like what we see, we can keep it. If not, we can cleanse it out. A daytime tune, for nighttime’s composition. Let’s dance this harmony, out!

