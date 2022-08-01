Complementary & Alternative Therapies: Energy Healing 

In this series exploring complementary, alternative, and holistic therapies, Dr. Craig Beach interviews providers, probing for insights and background on these modalities in a spirit of curiosity.

By Dr. Craig Beach and Summer Morse

Dr. Beach:

When I founded Open Mind Health, one of the things that I sensed was the idea that there had to be more than medications and talk therapy to address mental health concerns. I knew that complementary, holistic approaches were probably part of the solution. So, with the theme of my personal story in mind, what was the initial spark that was the inspiration for your journey into a career in your healing modality?

Answer:

My “spark” is my genuine curiosity for the unknown, the spiritual realm and wanting to help people in every way, shape and form. We all have a gift. This life time for me has been all about tapping into that gift, which for me is healing. Early on in my education, I gravitated to alternative schooling, starting with International Professional School of Bodywork (IPSB) where a successfully worked for several years in massage. Along this journey, I was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. It’s one thing to hear the someone else has cancer, but a whole different experience when you find out you have it.

Since the day of my diagnosis, I’ve sustained a conviction to go deeper with my life, dismantle old habits and truly examine my spiritual and habitual selves.

Dr. Beach:

I would like to learn more about you, and I think our readers might like to as well. We spoke about the why you entered your field of practice. I am wondering if you could share, to the extent you are comfortable, if there were any life events, crises, or epiphanies that may have nudged you towards this field. What personal stories could you share?

Answer:

As I mentioned before, after being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, I eagerly immersed myself into receiving several alternative healing techniques, such as national/international masters in traditional Korean acupuncture, Ki energy work, Reiki, and Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT) Vortex healing and Shamanic healing. After receiving such beautiful techniques, I continue fulfilling my destiny as a healer. With new perspectives and travel coast to coast, I studied Reiki and Chakra healing under renowned Reiki Master and intuitive Anna Miranda. In Addison I have been studying Shamanism through the guidance of the Foundation for Shamanic Studies (FSS), pioneered by Michael Harner. This pilgrimage has strengthened my passion and commitment to working with others dealing with similar issues. I feel bound to share this knowledge and create a safe space for all who desire balance, awakening and healing.

Dr. Beach:

Many of our readers may not be familiar with your modality. Can you explain what it is, what it is not?

Answer:

My work continues to evolve. I am practiced and skilled in several modalities. There are many ways to assist, move, and unblock energy in the body. What I’ve learned is energy is energy; and it is “ONE” energy.

I don’t rely on one type of healing method. I utilize several. With combining methods, I create a beautiful, safe, effective experience for my clients. Through this work, I successfully remove blockages in the body, create movement, rid the body of unwanted entities, dark/stagnate energy. I quiet the world, push it away … bring you back to YOU!

Dr. Beach:

I have a general sense that those of us who enter the healing professions generally want to help others be the best versions of themselves. For me, I would say that is definitely true, and I’m guessing you might feel the same. Without identifying the clients, what kinds of breakthroughs or personal evolution stories have been most significant to you in the course of your work?

Answer:

I love this question! After a day with clients, I’m left in amazement and humbleness. Every experience is unique, never the same. Even how I approach each client is unique. A good percentage of my practice is also intuitive. I go with/do what I’m guided to do in the best interest of the client.

Clients have shared profound experiences directly after a session. Most clients say they feel a general sense of warmth and safety. Repeat clients have a shared overall sense of well-being, feel lighter, like a world has been lifted from their shoulders.

I always check in with my clients the next day, and that’s the gold of this work, hearing what they have to say on how this work has shifted their experience of daily life. Even more important, is when their friends/loved ones share with me the shift they see.

Dr. Beach:

It sounds as though we have both been fortunate to witness the exhilarating change that can happen when a client experiences healing. Based on your experiences with clients, can you tell me what particular types of mental health concerns are most responsive to your work? This could include anxiety, hopelessness, or any number of manifestations of suboptimal mental health. Also, are there certain conditions that don’t respond as well to your efforts?

Answer:

First I’ll start by saying that Reiki and or Shamanic healing are not recognized as licensed practices. I cannot make any claims that this work “cures” people of Western labeled “issues.” That being said, in the intake process, I witness clients who speak of anxiety, depression, a sense of heaviness/loss of self.

This also depends on how often I see a client. Consistency along with feedback gives me a sense of where the client is in their progression of our shared goal.

Most feedback with repeat clients is a shift in their daily routine. Lighter, life feels easier to manage. Freedom comes from what binds them.

Dr. Beach:

As you are a holistic practitioner, I suspect you also endeavor to work on yourself and raise your consciousness in your everyday world. If you had three suggestions to share with our audience as to how they could best advance their personal evolution, what would your top three be?

Answer:

Good questions Dr. Beach!!!!

First and foremost be an advocate for yourself! Be your biggest fan! Taking care of yourself needs to be the number one priority. No one else is going to do this for you. Healing work of any kind, in my opinion, is vital to our well-being. If you don’t change the oil in your car, what happens? It’s no different …

Second, Be gentle and kind. Seek first to understand, and above all, FORGIVE yourself. All of us are experiencing great change and upheaval of some sort. We don’t always know what someone else has gone through or what their story is. Only when we are of service can we achieve happiness.

Third, You’re not alone! Don’t ever be afraid to reach out when you’re down, when you feel out of sorts, or when you feel you don’t belong … we all belong. We belong to ourselves and to each other. “WE” have a moral responsibility to hold each other up. Until all embrace this concept, we will continue to struggle … let’s break that cycle!

Dr. Beach:

I am very interested to hear your views regarding the future of your profession and its place in the overall healthcare continuum. Do you see trends of wider acceptance, professionalization, insurance coverage, and possibly greater integration in healthcare? What are your thoughts on these themes, and more?

Answer:

That’s a tough question … I can only hope we, as a country, start to evolve, progress towards “healing modalities” as the norm. For inspiration and progression, I encourage people to check out the International Center for Reiki Training (ICRT) regarding articles by founder William Lee Rand. These articles show results of what IRCT has accomplished in getting Reiki recognized in hospitals.

Follow the money … as an example, I read the other day that roughly 1,600 pieces of legislation, over 900 million dollars have been spent on lobbying, and 89.9 million have been donated to federal candidates and political parties in support of the pharmaceutical industry … How do we healers have a fighting chance?

My hopes are that, with the rising trend of hallucinogens as an alternative to pharmaceuticals, doors will open between western and eastern philosophies, thus allowing alternative doctors/healers to play a more active role.

Until we can shift the conversation away from what we are being fed – Inquire instead of being lead – not only will things stay the same, they inevitably will worsen. We have to get uncomfortable to change something of this magnitude. We are already pretty uncomfortable … unless of course your apart of the ONE percent …

Dr. Beach:

Thank you very much for sharing your thoughts with me and our readers. It has been truly enjoyable to spend some time with you today, and I hope we will meet again.

Thank you Dr. Beach! It’s always a pleasure and I’m so grateful for being chosen to participate.