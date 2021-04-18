Competition is old-school.

Picture © MyMachine Global Foundation: invented by a 7 year old girl: the always-goal-machine.

I was probably 6 when I saw the inside of a factory for the first time, joining my father – during school breaks – at his work as an adviser to his customers, which were typically huge companies. That is how, all through my youth, I have seen many businesses from the inside. And that continued into my own professional path when I was an innovation consultant. A phrase that stuck with me from an early age on -and that I have heard regularly ever since- is businesspeople saying that ‘competition is what keeps them awake’. The more people I heard saying this, the more I started to think how awkward that is. Why would companies need competitors to keep awake? Why isn’t this coming from an internal desire to be and to stay relevant to your stakeholders? I have come to learn that the absolute best companies out there are the ones that indeed have this internal drive to deliver the best product or service possible to their customers. Not the ones that rely on their competition to move.

From industry to education, there seems to be a widely held belief that winning is a force for good. Something to which we should all aspire. Yet, I don’t think this idea serves us well. If anything, it holds the vast majority of us back from reaching our full potential. Unless we shift the paradigm. This argument that competition is a good thing, or only a good thing, is an argument I have never understood. The more experienced I get, the more I know that competition is indeed a phenomenon with a lot more severe drawbacks than actual benefits. It is clear that for the vast majority of us if we want to thrive, the last thing we need to do is to fall into the trap of the misguided promise contained in the false benefits of competition. Especially a competition that is only based on rivalry. And you can witness rivalry everywhere. It’s common in business, sports, and various organisations. And unfortunately, schools are no exception. That’s where we learn to compete from an early age. Parents, teachers and coaches all extolling the virtues of winning throughout childhood and adolescence. While competing with their peers to get the best marks, students who come top of the class are given awards. At best, creativity, collaboration, happiness, and kindness, are considered optional. At worst, we’re encouraged to avoid them actively – after all, in that framework of thinking, collaboration is frequently mistaken for cheating, and coming up with different solutions, doesn’t fit the idea that there’s only one good answer. And while some argue that competition makes us perform better at certain tasks, it hardly ever teaches us to help others.

From the legacy of Sir Ken Robinson we have learned that our education system was built for the purpose and in the image of the first industrial revolution; focusing only on academic ability and with a complex, competitive attitude involving grades, prizes and even league tables. By incorporating competition, our education system risks overlooking important intrinsic drivers, such as the joy of learning divergent thinking, collaboration, children’s instinctive love and embrace of certain disciplines over others, and the satisfaction of creating. Standardised tests rarely acknowledge 21st-century skills, let alone reward them. Instead, they demand a form of convergent thinking based on unambiguous answers and criteria that can be easily summarised on a marking sheet. This has a profound impact on student and teacher performance, driven by such motivations. This approach might be understandable if it helped us in life, but it doesn’t. The world we live in is complex, and we should embrace that. There’s almost no simple right/wrong axis to it, but mainly lots of uncertainty. Siloed thinking is poor preparation for the complex personal and professional issues we encounter in life. That is why our education system leaves behind a vast and untapped pool of potential among young talents. Focusing on coming out on top and being the best actually demotivates more than it motivates. It takes us to a space where we divide the group into one winner and a clear message to all others ‘You are a loser’.

At the same time, however, we know how vital failure is as part of any learning process and how there’s ultimately no way of avoiding it in our daily lives. But here’s the thing: sports psychology has shown that focusing on the desire to win actually reduces the chances of winning while concentrating on the performance process itself will maximise them. If the only goal is to win over somebody else and not learn anything in the process, the vast majority of us will feel discouraged (when we lose the game). So if there’s any competition worth joining, it’s the competition with yourself. Trying each day to be a better self than who you were yesterday. Your competition isn’t other people; it’s your own procrastination. Meanwhile, those who embrace competition as a fact of life may believe that a little healthy competition might be good for students. Aside from preparing them for wins and losses later in their adult life, competitive activities help them develop essential skills like resilience, persistence, and perseverance. Yes, those skills are critical if you want to thrive, if you desire to become the best of who you are. But it’s wrong to say that these skills can only be developed through a competitive approach, where the only goal is to come out on top of others, leaving behind a massive pool of ‘losers’.

According to Carol Dweck, Stanford psychologist and author of Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, the competition must foster a growth mindset instead of a fixed mindset. When we believe that the qualities we have cannot be changed, we have a fixed mindset. Consequently, these people believe that change is not possible. They are stuck with what they are given and often feel the need to prove themselves repeatedly. The opposite of a fixed mindset is the growth mindset: recognising your current skills and abilities, but believe that they can change, improve, or that you can add new skills with time and effort.

So don’t worry about the competition. You only need to compete against yourself, using a growth mindset. This is true for your personal growth and your professional life, no matter what industry you are in or what you want to achieve in life. To beat your yesterday self is to improve and thrive along the way. As we admire the accomplishments of Olympic athletes in their individual events, we need to understand that their concern is not how their competitor is doing. They focus on those things that only they can control – their dismount, start off the gun, or the release point of their javelin. If they concerned themselves with others, they would not work towards those minor details, essential to become better at what they do. And so we should focus on those things in our life or business that only we control. Don’t get me wrong, from a business point of view, for us to improve and succeed, we need to be a student of our industry, trends, and competition to better differentiate ourselves. But to worry about how we match up against them is to take the focus away from our own opportunities. The most successful brands in any industry have understood this.

This Wall Street Journal’s reporting shows that many corporate boards of directors are now evaluating how well CEO candidates get along with others, including their peers. In a VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) world -a term coined by the military- no one heroic leader can know all of the answers. Rather than go it alone, leaders have to tap into their team’s knowledge, skills, and experiences to assess situations and figure out what to do. Liz Guthridge, Connect Consulting Group, points out that what happens when top executives convert a competitive work environment into a completely collaborative one is increased cooperation, better coordination, more openness to new ideas and change, and higher levels of trust.

The challenges we face aren’t ones that can be ‘won’, and certainly not by individual efforts. From climate change to inequality, from global health to poverty, these are all areas that require collective, long-term responses. How we define success at school shapes students’ mindsets and behaviours for the rest of their lives. Re-evaluating what ‘winning’ means will not limit young people’s ambitions; it’s about creating a supportive context that broadens the possibilities for all students. Education done right, is a context that allows all children to find their passions and talents, with the support they need to get better at it. As they then will thrive, they will be ‘winners’, they will be contributing to a better future we all need to design together.