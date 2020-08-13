Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Competence is the key to Self-Discipline

Competence is a better way to build lasting, solid self-discipline in your life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

You get less competent the more you run away from challenges

Believe it or not, personal competence is actually like a muscle. If you haven’t been to a gym before and you start lifting weights, what do you think will happen?

Well, it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure out that in the morning, you’re not going to feel all that well. It seems like your muscles are aching all over the place. It’s like they’re screaming at you to stop working out.

You put a tremendous amount of pressure on muscles that are not used to that stress and pressure. What do you think will happen? That’s right, a lot of pain. The secret here is that you must work through the pain.

A lot of people are under the impression that if their body is telling them that it’s in pain that this is their signal to stop. This is the most common mistake rookies make. When you listen to your body, you’re basically listening to that part of yourself that is telling you to take it easy. You’re listening to that part of yourself that does not want to be stressed, confronted and challenged.

What do you think it will ask for? That’s right. It will ask for you to take it easy. It will ask you to do something else that is more pleasurable. It’s going to ask you to just lay off anything that may involve discomfort, inconvenience or sacrifice.

But it turns out that if you want to make the pain go away, you go to the gym and lift more weights. Sure, it feels like murder the next day, but if you keep going, the pain evaporates. It turns out that the pain is temporary. It’s the small price you pay to achieve higher levels of muscle discipline and strength.

The same applies to your competence. If you want to just focus on your current level of expertise and knowledge, you’re not going to improve. You’re not going to be curious about what else is out there. You’re not going to challenge what you think you know. You’re not going to break things apart and try to put them back together and figure out how to connect the dots and see the big patterns.

You’re not going to achieve any of that. Those are the things that will take your knowledge to the next level. Those are the things that will enable you to become a greater expert and authority in whatever field you’re in.

Unfortunately, a lot of people think that they can coast or take it easy based on their current level of expertise. They end up running away from challenges. They focus on the things they know. They focus on the tried and proven.

Unfortunately, the more they do this, the less competent they become because the value of their knowledge erodes over time. Also, if you don’t want to challenge yourself, chances are you’re not going to figure out better ways to articulate what you already know.

To get away from this catch 22 and position yourself for greater levels of authority and credibility, click here. Competence is built on confidence and you will get a road map that will enable you to step up your game on so many levels.

matt west

Matt West, Matt West at Boom

Matt West (born in Northridge, CA on July 26th, 1983) is an American psychologist, podcaster, and well-being tech founder. Matt West raised in Los Angeles, California in the small town of Palmdale, California. It was during his junior in High School when Matt was inspired by his Psychology Teacher, Mr. Prince where he was lead down a path of wanting to understand why people do what they do, what really drives people to take action. On his journey Matt West become this high achiever, and from that moment on, excelled in sports, in school, and by the time Matt West was twenty-four years old, he obtained two masters in psychology from Pepperdine University and Cal State Northridge, married with one daughter, making 6-figures by the time he was thirty, living in Marina Del Rey, CA, fast forward five years later, Matt West woke up four months shy of his 35th birthday and realized his life wasn’t how he thought it would turn out. Not as he imagined for himself. At 35 he fell into a 9-5 corporate job, married at 30, father at 31, failed at starting a company called scrubscriptions, and was coasting along through life.

In 2018, after a series of major life events Matt West was looking in the mirror and decided to take back control over his life and decided to take care of his emotional, physical, and mental well-being. He decides it was time to create a morning and night routine; improve his eating habits, sleeping habits, and add a fitness routine. He started waking up early and working out at home, two months later, He was laid out on the floor from exhaustion.

There was always an underlying voice nagging, “You should be doing something more. Something better. Something different.” But then he would become distracted by the illusion of social media and forget all about just being his authentic self. There was nothing intentional about the way he was spending his time and energy. And those things added up to an unproductive, unhappy life, and feeling the effects of burnout.

He would occasionally attempt to turn off autopilot and take control of his life, by joining a gym and never adhered to the workout routine he established, created countless business ideas that I would he would dream about the success that it would bring, failure after failure he kept going.

Through mindfulness journaling, he started to slowly notice shifts in his thoughts and how he responded to the challenges he faced in life. It was like, he started to rediscover who he really was. There was a truth that he realized that he wanted to share with others to empower other millennials to feel inspired, energized, and joyful. He still reflects back on creating a lifestyle of healthy emotional habits. At the beginning of 2019, no results, no change. None of that mattered. It took him months to finally figure out how to build emotional habits. Figuring out how motivation works, how to build emotional habits, how to set a night and mourning routine, stop procrastinating, and take action towards his vision, the steps seemed endless. After months of reading and reiterating, Matt West finally started to notice the benefits of developing healthy emotional habits. That moment was the beginning of everything. It led Matt West to build a well-being tech-focused startup called Boom and the Brain Boom Podcast.

Matt West's mission is to empower millennials to feel inspired, energized, and joyful.  Matt West believes life and business are rooted in the relationship we build together and our ability to manage our emotions. Matt West's aim is to help you feel empowered, live freely and authentically, thrive in your relationships with yourself and others, and uncover meaningful work in your life and business.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

CarlosDavid/Shutterstock
Wisdom//

Two Snap Judgments People Make When They First Meet You

by Travis Bradberry
How to Handle the Downside of Being a Healthcare Worker without Jeopardising your Well-being
Community//

How to Handle the Downside of Being a Healthcare Worker without Jeopardizing your Well-being

by Khamis Olapade
Community//

“Mindfulness decreases worry!” With Beau Henderson & Lissa Michalak

by Beau Henderson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.