Comparative Flow: Chris Cornell

Strings and song. Voice and strings. Place the two together, and you are bound to experience something so mesmerizing. The vibrations of stringed instruments are reminesce of water’s ripples. You can even use them as meditative connections between Heaven and Earth. How delightful it must seem to imagine the glittering of stars. Their twinkling nature brings memories of laying next to the one you love, along an ocean or lake. That’s the beauty of those stringed instruments. Strings, and their design, have the ability to elongate the memories. Meditation continues on.

Those live, acoustic performances of musicians and artists establish an effect of being in harmony with the Universe. Forget about the extra additives , and other distractions, which drape the naturalness sound. When a musician and singer is forced to perform in the very rawness of musicianship, they cannot hide their humanity. Sorrow. Pain. Joy. Love. Anger. All of it becomes revealed, if one is being true to themselves. The openness and authenticity becomes apparent. And that, is how you truly cater to (and reveal yourself to) your audience. Oh, what an awakening!

The energy is different when the acoustics are live. An artist/musician is forced to project those revelations of their humanity. Whatever mistakes, regrets, and celebrations become as plain as day and night. These performances pemit and artist to return to very core of their musical foundation. Give emphasis to the term, core.

A look into the song, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and its rendition into a late, Rock performer. A cello is present and the guitars are near. All that is needed, is the voice. When the performance begins, there is a rhythm of unity, sensitivity, and generosity. There are less distractions, and the rawness of the music is decorated with instruments. There is a closer bond, which grows in the very art of musicianship. The singer is further attached and connected to the other musicians. They hear each others flow. The rhythms are in sync with each other. Each tune and beat are part of this intricate haven, which is responsible for the other, within the composition. That’s how its meant to be.

Then, there is the message behind the song. What must it be about a woman, who is the epitome of femininity. She is graceful, knowledgeable, wise, and ever productive. She protects her community and provides care for those, in need. Her beauty begins from the inside, and radiates to the exterior. You cannot compare a woman to anything (or anyone) else because nothing is comparable.

Hearing a late singer and musician perform this wonder addresses the hidden sensitivities of the masculine energy. When the right (and holistic) feminine energy arrives, a man becomes centered in his masculine energy. Should he be an artist or musician, trust and believe that he will become elevated in his musicianship and awakening of, Self.

So, perform the tune. Perform the love. You don’t have to compare her to anyone. Just align her with, the flow.

Chris Cornell