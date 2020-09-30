Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Company Mentorship Programs

Workplace mentorship is an effective way of passing down skills and knowledge in companies. Apart from having a knowledgeable workforce, these programs’ benefits are reducing diversity and low employee turnover rates. The organizations also use mentorship programs to positively improve the workplace environment and have seamless succession in the workforce. Some of the companies with the top mentorship programs include the following.

Boeing

Boeing helps its employees enhance their leadership skills through various programs and involve them in its operations. They implement the mentorship using a rotational program through the various departments, allowing the participants to decide their career paths. The employees can also participate in peer mentorship while teaming them up with the Company’s senior leadership.

General Electric

GE provides mentorship through a strategy it refers to as reverse mentoring. The program entails the younger employees giving the senior workers guidance on developing their technological skills. This strategy’s effectiveness is that senior employees effectively gain better technical skills while attracting younger talent.

Intel

Intel offers one of the best and most successful mentorship programs. The programs are diverse and tackle both formal and informal programs for overall growth. The employees receive professional development skills and guidance on how to grow their careers to attain their goals.

McGraw-Hill

McGraw-Hill provides mentorship opportunities to individuals through a comprehensive program. The program is highly successful, with recommendations from about ninety-seven percent of the participants. With a success rate of 80 percent of the employees attaining their aspired goals, it is one of the best mentorship programs.

Bain and Company

Bain and Company offer personal mentorship to its employees by providing a mentor for each of the consultants. The employees get assistance with their professional development to help them in their careers.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar is one of the best companies in terms of employment. The mentorship program they provide takes a much longer time with the mentees pairing with older mentors for about two to three years. The younger employees undergo skill training programs to execute their tasks effectively while developing critical leadership skills. To promote the aspects of diversity and inclusivity, the organization implements peer support through employee resource groups.

These mentorship programs effectively provide the necessary aid for the employees to attain their career goals successfully. They also help in boosting the morale of the workers and helps increase the performance of the organizations.

