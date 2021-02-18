Companies That Were Heroes of the Pandemic

The Pandemic blindsided the world in unimaginable ways. No one was prepared for the drastic changes Covid brought to the world, but we all did our best to adapt the best way we could. Essential workers and healthcare professionals shined fearlessly during the super spread, and many companies took extra steps to help those in need. Let’s take a look at different organizations who went out of their way to be heroes during this Pandemic, as featured in an article on Wired.

Many non-profit organizations stepped up to the frontline when the virus initially became a state of emergency. Feeding America created a Covid-19 Response Fund that worked to stock food banks nationwide so people would not go without being fed. They even worked with schools so that children who rely on school meals could eat each day. Doctors Without Borders sent out aid to the countries affected by Covid the most while also helping to fight the virus in the 70 plus other countries they already work with. Oxfam America worked to increase the supply of sanitary items and clean water to refugees and others living in high-risk environments.

In addition, grocery stores have taken various measures to help seniors and immune-compromised civilians obtain the food and supplies they need without risking their health. For Example, to decrease the possibility of spreading the virus, Trader Joe’s opens its doors solely to seniors each day from 9 am to 10 am. Food Bazaar Supermarket is open exclusively to seniors from 7 am to 8 am. Giant food is reserving a senior hour every day from 6 am to 7 am.

Numerous companies and celebrities have made their impact on this virus by donating supplies and masks. Schools across the country have had to switch to online learning, so JBL is donating headphones and free streaming music lessons to children through the non-profit “Little Kids Rock.” Perfect Strangers is a non-profit serving Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Bay Area, and Boston. They provide free delivery of medical supplies, groceries, and other essential items to those at risk, and you can donate to the company if you would like to assist them. Paradised is a clothing brand that made and donated hundreds of medical masks to different hospitals. The brand is also donating masks to anyone in the U.S. who needs them while supplies last.