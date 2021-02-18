Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Companies That Were Heroes of the Pandemic

Companies That Were Heroes of the Pandemic

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
The Pandemic blindsided the world in unimaginable ways. No one was prepared for the drastic changes Covid brought to the world, but we all did our best to adapt the best way we could. Essential workers and healthcare professionals shined fearlessly during the super spread, and many companies took extra steps to help those in need. Let’s take a look at different organizations who went out of their way to be heroes during this Pandemic, as featured in an article on Wired

Many non-profit organizations stepped up to the frontline when the virus initially became a state of emergency. Feeding America created a Covid-19 Response Fund that worked to stock food banks nationwide so people would not go without being fed. They even worked with schools so that children who rely on school meals could eat each day. Doctors Without Borders sent out aid to the countries affected by Covid the most while also helping to fight the virus in the 70 plus other countries they already work with. Oxfam America worked to increase the supply of sanitary items and clean water to refugees and others living in high-risk environments. 

In addition, grocery stores have taken various measures to help seniors and immune-compromised civilians obtain the food and supplies they need without risking their health. For Example, to decrease the possibility of spreading the virus, Trader Joe’s opens its doors solely to seniors each day from 9 am to 10 am. Food Bazaar Supermarket is open exclusively to seniors from 7 am to 8 am. Giant food is reserving a senior hour every day from 6 am to 7 am. 

Numerous companies and celebrities have made their impact on this virus by donating supplies and masks. Schools across the country have had to switch to online learning, so JBL is donating headphones and free streaming music lessons to children through the non-profit “Little Kids Rock.” Perfect Strangers is a non-profit serving Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Bay Area, and Boston. They provide free delivery of medical supplies, groceries, and other essential items to those at risk, and you can donate to the company if you would like to assist them. Paradised is a clothing brand that made and donated hundreds of medical masks to different hospitals. The brand is also donating masks to anyone in the U.S. who needs them while supplies last.

    David Koppelman, Manager, Owner, and CEO at Koppelman Law Firm

    From a very young age, David Koppelman knew he was meant to help others in need. Professionally, he would achieve this feat through establishing his own law firm, Koppelman Law Firm, and helping clients find justice for cases of wrongful death, personal injury, and the like. Personally, David makes it a point to volunteer within his community and around the globe. As such, he is a major supporter of PAWS LA, and recently spent six to eight weeks providing aid to Ethiopian refugees in Israel. To learn more about David Koppelman and the issues he supports, be sure to visit his website.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

