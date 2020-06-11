Community is the Future of Work

Despite being in a midst of a pandemic, now more than ever companies are looking for ways they can improve the well being and productivity of their workforce.

Social Isolation and creating Work / Life boundaries are real challenges we face whilst working from home, here are 3 engagement tools companies can look to keep their employees engaged and productive whether they are working from home or the office :

Tailored Programming

A positive work environment stems from having an engaged workforce, one way to achieve this is by connecting employees to curated experiences that resonate with them on a personal level as well as matching their professional aspirations. Activities such as virtual social mixers, lunch-and-learn sessions, and wellness-themed activities are a great way for employees to connect with each other on-line to minimise social isolation.

Rewarding Partnerships

Businesses that offer perks that help their employees create a better work-life balance can remain ahead of the competition not only in terms of attracting new talent but also retaining their best people by showing you care about their well-being.

Personalized Service

With employees spread out across multiple locations getting time sensitive projects off the ground may create anxiety amongst the team – having a dedicated client services team to provide concierge support can not only reduce employee stress but also save them to time to focus on higher priority tasks.

Bringing all 3 components together is no mean feat, many companies are now looking towards all-inclusive outsourcing of their workspace which connects their people to technology / spaces and experiences that matter.

If you are looking to breathe new life into your company culture as well as providing your team space to grow it may just be time to review how and where your team are their most engaged and productive be it at home, the office or perhaps a combination of both.