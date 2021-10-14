Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Communication Tips to Improve Your Meetings

Are you having trouble getting your point across in meetings? Have you felt like people seem to tune out or not pay attention to what you are saying? It can be a frustrating experience. In this blog post, we will provide 5 tips that will help get your point across in meetings and make people […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Are you having trouble getting your point across in meetings? Have you felt like people seem to tune out or not pay attention to what you are saying? It can be a frustrating experience. In this blog post, we will provide 5 tips that will help get your point across in meetings and make people notice what you have to say.

1) Establish rapport with the person who is speaking before presenting your idea. This will help them feel more comfortable when they hear it and prevent them from shutting down without giving it a chance.

2) Use specific examples with numbers or statistics to support your points, rather than generalizations about how things “should” be done. These concrete details show people exactly why they should listen to you and your ideas.

3) Provide an opportunity for the listener/reader to ask questions about what you’ve said before moving on to the next subject. This will help establish a connection with them and make them more likely to listen when they focus on other points in your argument.

4) Be sure that you have the authority to back up your assertions. If you are voicing an opinion or suggesting, be sure that you have the power to help things move in that direction.

5) Remember that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and just because someone isn’t easy to convince of something doesn’t mean they’re against it. Maybe they just haven’t fully understood your argument yet. Be willing to help them know to get your point across.

6) Use the magic words “Let me know if this makes sense.” This phrase shows people that you listen to them and are willing to help them better understand your point. It will make them more likely to be receptive to what you have said after using this phrase.

These are some of the best ways to get your point across in meetings. Using phrases like these will help you be more effective when voicing an opinion or conveying a suggestion. If you’re interested in learning more about being an effective communicator, check out our course on Becoming a More Powerful Speaker. We would love to help you improve your speaking skills!

    roger blake md headshot

    Roger Blake MD, Founder & Owner at Blake Surgical Association

    From a very young age, Roger Blake MD knew he wanted to become a physician. Not only was he fascinated by the very idea of doctors and hospitals, but he also held a deep desire to help others receive the level of care they needed. As a result, Roger followed the path toward becoming the board-certified surgeon he is today, graduating from the University of Miami with his MD in 1994. After completing his second residency at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, Roger founded Blake Surgical Association, which he has owned and operated since 2004.

    As the founder and CEO of Blake Surgical Association in Cleveland, Mississippi, Roger Blake MD has over two decades of surgical and general medical experience and has dedicated his life to helping others who are less fortunate than himself. He is also passionate about other peoples’ healthcare rights and is a renowned public speaker.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Simple Ways to Effectively Handle Difficult Conversations at Work

    by Anda Goseco
    Community//

    Tips From The Top: One On One With Jill Baskin, Chief Marketing Officer of Hershey

    by Adam Mendler
    Community//

    Alyssa Gelbard of Point Road Group: “Be fully engaged”

    by David Liu
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.