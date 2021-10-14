Communication Tips to Improve Your Meetings

Are you having trouble getting your point across in meetings? Have you felt like people seem to tune out or not pay attention to what you are saying? It can be a frustrating experience. In this blog post, we will provide 5 tips that will help get your point across in meetings and make people notice what you have to say.

1) Establish rapport with the person who is speaking before presenting your idea. This will help them feel more comfortable when they hear it and prevent them from shutting down without giving it a chance.

2) Use specific examples with numbers or statistics to support your points, rather than generalizations about how things “should” be done. These concrete details show people exactly why they should listen to you and your ideas.

3) Provide an opportunity for the listener/reader to ask questions about what you’ve said before moving on to the next subject. This will help establish a connection with them and make them more likely to listen when they focus on other points in your argument.

4) Be sure that you have the authority to back up your assertions. If you are voicing an opinion or suggesting, be sure that you have the power to help things move in that direction.

5) Remember that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and just because someone isn’t easy to convince of something doesn’t mean they’re against it. Maybe they just haven’t fully understood your argument yet. Be willing to help them know to get your point across.

6) Use the magic words “Let me know if this makes sense.” This phrase shows people that you listen to them and are willing to help them better understand your point. It will make them more likely to be receptive to what you have said after using this phrase.

These are some of the best ways to get your point across in meetings. Using phrases like these will help you be more effective when voicing an opinion or conveying a suggestion. If you’re interested in learning more about being an effective communicator, check out our course on Becoming a More Powerful Speaker. We would love to help you improve your speaking skills!