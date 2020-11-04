Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Communication Tips for Business Owners

Competency in communication is highly essential at the business management level. Good communication facilitates the effective exchange of ideas between the top leadership and low-level employees. Developing communication competency requires a strategic focus on five critical areas.

Enhancing Listening Skills

Listening is a highly essential aspect of communication. For effective communication in the workplace to occur, one party must actively listen. For active listening to occur, the listener must be able and willing to turn off any other form of internal engagement and focus all senses to the party talking.

Varying Communication styles

Communication takes place in a wide variety of styles. To better understand employees, who may be diverse in their composition, every business owner should clearly understand how to utilize a suitable communication style. It may also help learn about the different communication skills and behavior assessments to make sense of how employees behave in the workplace.

Being Objective

Being objective when communicating helps both the listener and the communicator to better exchange ideas. Objective communication has more to do with ensuring that each communication session has a clear purpose. The best way to pass across a message clearly and concisely is to ensure that every aspect of the communication is done with a specified goal in mind.

Using the Right Channels

There are different channels of communication that can be relevantly used in the workplace. Every competent business owner should understand when to use each to achieve a specific objective. Some communication channels, such as email, may take time for information to be passed across, especially since not all employees open their emails daily. Other channels, such as using a phone call, may help relay information in person and with clarity.

Leading by Example

The only reason why some organizations and businesses experience hitches in communication is that there exists a huge gap between knowledge and practice. One way to make a difference is for business owners and managers to lead by example. Practicing all communication tips for business owners can help make a considerable change in the workplace as far as communication is concerned. Leading by example, provides employees with a benchmark on the direction to take to achieve effectiveness in workplace communication.

Mike Plumlee, Financial Advisor

Mike Plumlee is a financial advisor in Dallas, Texas. He is the owner and President of MPAC Consulting Group. He has been working in the financial services industry for 30 years as of 2019.

