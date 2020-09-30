Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Communication is the best tool for every relation

Relationships cannot grow without the proper amount of communication - Author Egypt

We as human being enjoy so many things in the world. God gave us many blessings. We are living happily and enjoying such wonderful blessings. We have a beautiful family, lovely friends, good neighbors around us. We are surrounded by many people. To maintain every relations we need one skill, that is communication. This the good tool for every relations. Talk with each other, express yourself. Communicating is the expression of our thoughts, mind. Just express yourself by communicating with each other. It is the bond for every relations. Daily, once in a week, twice in a week, monthly once connect with your loved ones. Talk to them, develop a healthy bond among each other. Use the blessings of the god to increase love and affection among others…Talk freely, live happily

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

