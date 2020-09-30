Communication is the best tool for every relation

We as human being enjoy so many things in the world. God gave us many blessings. We are living happily and enjoying such wonderful blessings. We have a beautiful family, lovely friends, good neighbors around us. We are surrounded by many people. To maintain every relations we need one skill, that is communication. This the good tool for every relations. Talk with each other, express yourself. Communicating is the expression of our thoughts, mind. Just express yourself by communicating with each other. It is the bond for every relations. Daily, once in a week, twice in a week, monthly once connect with your loved ones. Talk to them, develop a healthy bond among each other. Use the blessings of the god to increase love and affection among others…Talk freely, live happily