communication during remote meetings

Our ability to communicate face-to-face has been evolving for over 50,000 years. But even after all this time, misunderstandings happen regularly. With our limited experience of online meetings (Zoom, for example, was founded just 9 years ago) it’s not surprising that they are frequently so frustrating and ineffective.



The absence of any training in how to communicate well in this new environment implies that the same skills and good practices we use for in-person meetings also apply to remote meetings. This is incorrect and is why miscommunication happens so often during remote meetings.



To communicate effectively during remote meetings we require different protocols and revised expectations. We need a new way of doing things.

6S for remote meetings:

• STRUCTURE

Remote meetings need a clear structure. What are the talking points? Who is expected to do what? Who is leading the meeting? What are the ground rules ….. muting? video on / off? participants can speak whenever they wish or only when invited to do so?

• SLOW

Online meetings should be slower. We need to speak more slowly and precisely, we need to be more deliberate, we need to give people more time to process what we’re saying. Less is more.

• SHORT

Online meetings need to be short; they require a high level of focus and concentration and are therefore tiring. Expect to achieve less than you would in the same amount of time during a face-to-face meeting.

• SUMMARIZE

Remote meetings need frequent summaries. Clarify and check understanding more often than you would in a face-to-face meeting. That may well mean ‘going around the virtual table’ to seek everyone’s input.

• SCREENSHARE

Using ‘screenshare’ improves engagement and understanding. It helps people to focus their concentration on one particular object.

• SOCIALIZE

Humans are fundamentally social animals and we work best when we have a personal relationship with our colleagues and customers. Create opportunities before / after the meeting for participants to ‘catch up’.

