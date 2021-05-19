Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Communicating With Empathy In The Workplace

Communicating With Empathy In The Workplace

When working at a company, it is important that you know how to communicate not only effectively, but with empathy towards your employees. It really does make a difference when adding empathy to the equation when it comes to discussing things that are business-related with your co-workers. One individual, named Rajkumari Neogy, a person who […]

When working at a company, it is important that you know how to communicate not only effectively, but with empathy towards your employees. It really does make a difference when adding empathy to the equation when it comes to discussing things that are business-related with your co-workers.

One individual, named Rajkumari Neogy, a person who is very familiar with the world of business has said that when it comes to working in an organization that is worth Billions and billions of dollars, or a company that is just starting a dis small, you need to make sure that communication is present so that the company runs well. So the author or the article that is recap is about has given three scientifically proven ways that you as a business person can communicate effectively and with emotion.

#1 Practice Psychological Safety Through Personal Resonance.

Feeling psychologically safe means that you are at a place that makes you comfortable while the people around make you comfortable. That is basically what the term psychological safety is defined as. In the business world, the best way to practice this is to let go of the walls that you have put for yourself and open up to people that are in your work.

#2 “Embrace the Power” of Diaphragmatic Breathing

Neogy has provided a book from the author, Richie Bostock, titled, Exhale: The Science and Art of Breathing as a good resource for people who are interested in improving their breathing. However, the process of breathing is a great way to calm oneself before getting to work and communicating with others.

#3 Accessing your CARE circuit in Tramautizing Scenarios

A coaching technique called Epigenetic coaching according to Neogy is the best way to get associated with how things are done at your certain workplace. You can do this by getting with a life coach who can show you how to bring yourself back to the workplace.

And mainly, through working with others, you need to have something called resilience. It’s a term that is used to make you come as both mentally and physically strong no matter the situation. And of course, when you are working, remember the experiences of making sure you’re resilient.

    roger blake md headshot

    Roger Blake MD, Founder & Owner at Blake Surgical Association

    From a very young age, Roger Blake MD knew he wanted to become a physician. Not only was he fascinated by the very idea of doctors and hospitals, but he also held a deep desire to help others receive the level of care they needed. As a result, Roger followed the path toward becoming the board-certified surgeon he is today, graduating from the University of Miami with his MD in 1994. After completing his second residency at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, Roger founded Blake Surgical Association, which he has owned and operated since 2004. To glean further insight into Roger Blake MD's career trajectory and vision for the future, be sure to visit his website!

