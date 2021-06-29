Communicating Clearly Is One Of The Most Effective Skills You Can Cultivate As A Business Leader – Angela Rebello

Entertainment is truly undefinable, and who better than the entertainers prove it? In these challenging times when things are getting over the digital space, entertainers like Angela are putting in their best efforts to bring a smile to the audience’s face. Angela’s dynamism to cope up with newness and her elegant personality both offline and online have established her name as one of the preferred emcees. Angela’s conversations have always been lively and cheerful.

Angela Rebello says being able to communicate effectively is one of the most important life skills to learn. Communication is defined as transferring information to produce greater understanding.

What is the most important thing that I need to excel in my career?”

This is probably the most common question that many of my friends have asked me so many times. And pretty much all the time, when I share my answer, they seem to get surprised because my answer to this pointed question is limited to just one word – Communication.

According to me, good communication skills are vital to an individual’s success in their career. Sadly, this is something that many professionals overlook and fail to develop says Angela Rebello.

Communication plays a vital role in human life. It helps facilitate the exchange of information and knowledge, and develop relationships with others. Therefore, the importance of communication skills in our day-to-day life cannot be underestimated.

To communicate effectively, it is important to get to know your audience first. Each audience is different, and will have different preferences and cultural norms that should be considered when communicating. A good way to understand expectations is to ask members of the audience for examples of good communicators within the organization.

Communicating clearly is one of the most effective skills you can cultivate as a business leader. Remember to communicate using nonverbal and verbal cues. Listen carefully to what others have to say, and over-communicate in novel ways to ensure the content of the conversation sticks with the audience said Angela Rebello.

A tongue can make thousands of friends and enemies at the same time. It’s about how and when you use it. For example in anger, we forget about the words and vocabulary. We don’t care about such a situation for rude behavior with other people. We don’t care about father, mother, real friend, wife, kid, customer, or anyone in anger. And in anger, we use words that hurt people from inside.

That’s why I think good communication skills that are based on patience, observation, and analysis of the situation is important to live a happy and prosperous life Angela Rebello quoted.