“Communicate, communicate, communicate” With Brittany Baldwin

Communicate, communicate, communicate Lead with a positive and optimistic approach Remember your ‘why’. This will inspire you to keep working towards your business goals. Be passionate about this. Trust your team and empower them to step up Develop empathy. Understand the problems that your team is facing and feel their pain so you can best help them overcome it.

As part of my series about the “Five Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Turbulent Times”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brittany Baldwin

Brittany Baldwin has a simple philosophy. She aspires to inspire before she expires.

This woman on a mission is devoted to bringing simplicity to sales so that business leaders can find their hidden profit.

Working closely with corporate clients through to small business owners, Brittany helps identify gaps in their current sales approach, then empowers them with key systems and foundations to drive an immediate uplift in sales conversions.

With sales records in excess of $115 million, sales is Brittany’s second language.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Absolutely! Before I started my first sales job, the closest I had come to selling was a pair of shoes on eBay. I had no sales experience, no industry knowledge and no idea how to manage a sales team.

Fast forward two years. I had been promoted three times, reaching the second highest sales position within a multi-million dollar corporation, all by the age of 27. My team had grown into a small army of sales consultants and together we achieved $115m in sales over just 3 years.

I worked hard, sure. My success, however, didn’t just come from working hard. It came from learning a series of steps and repeating them. I was taught the skills of selling and I applied these skills to accomplish record sales results.

An unexpected redundancy and cancer diagnosis led me to reevaluate my future and I founded Tick Tock Sales to help other business leaders improve their sales and mindset when it comes to selling.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Business is a roller coaster. We ride the ups and the downs and that all comes into play when we’re enjoying the ride.

The biggest takeaway that I could share with all business leaders is to not be so hard on ourselves. Each day we are making little bits of progress that adds up to big results.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Surrounding yourself with mentors and a support system will always be the best way to propel you towards success. Sometimes, however, it’s the non believers who light the fire beneath you.

When I started my sales manager role, the pressure to perform was overwhelming but it was nothing to the downright hostility I faced from my team. One lady in particular told me almost daily that I didn’t have the aptitude to become a successful salesperson. Furthermore, she said that I had no business being a sales manager.

As if being in sales wasn’t hard enough! Instead of letting this woman cripple my progression, I used her criticism to become the best in the business.

I was determined to prove the naysayers wrong and become outstanding. And I did.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

To bring simplicity to sales in every business in every industry.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion. Can you share with our readers a story from your own experience about how you lead your team during uncertain or difficult times?

Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the motivation to continue through your challenges? What sustains your drive?

Giving up isn’t in my vocabulary, but that doesn’t mean I have not faced struggles.

Staying true to the reason why I started this business in the first place will always be my highest motivator to keep helping others.

What would you say is the most critical role of a leader during challenging times?

Staying positive because good energy is contagious.

When the future seems so uncertain, what is the best way to boost morale? What can a leader do to inspire, motivate and engage their team?

We should be doing this all the time, but especially during times of uncertainty.

Empower your team so they will have the confidence and commitment to work towards solutions rather than problems.

Provide support so that they can develop and embrace all new opportunities.

Communicate your vision so you’re all working towards the same end goal.

What is the best way to communicate difficult news to one’s team and customers?

Be honest.

Be thoughtful.

Deliver the news in a timely manner.

Explain how the decision was made.

Allow for them to process the news.

How can a leader make plans when the future is so unpredictable?

There’s one thing that’s guaranteed in this day and age: change.

Leaders do not use uncertainty as an excuse to give up on their plans. They view it as a reason to plan for the contingencies that they can anticipate — and to be flexible in adjusting these plans later.

Don’t wait for “maybe”. Instead, take the initiative to put your plans into action. You have a duty to your team and your employees to move forward with your business.

Is there a “number one principle” that can help guide a company through the ups and downs of turbulent times?

Lead by example. If you are running a business and leading a team, your attitude will set the tone of your workplace.

Be positive, enthusiastic and optimistic and you will find that the others will follow suit.

Can you share 3 or 4 of the most common mistakes you have seen other businesses make during difficult times? What should one keep in mind to avoid that?

Lack of communication Stop investing in the growth and development of your business and employees Negative and pessimistic attitude about the future Not involving your team

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

The strategy I use is called “nurture the little fish”.

From a business perspective, we all know that there are plenty of fish in the sea. Instead of hunting the big whale, consider there is an abundance of little fish.

If you invest in feeding and supporting the little ones, eventually they will grow into big fish. Feed them, nurture them and support them and they will grow attached to you. When the time comes they won’t want to be hooked by anybody else.

Your success will lead you to grow confident in your fishing abilities and you can then target the whales when times are more certain.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should do to lead effectively during uncertain and turbulent times? Please share a story or an example for each.

Communicate, communicate, communicate Lead with a positive and optimistic approach Remember your ‘why’. This will inspire you to keep working towards your business goals. Be passionate about this. Trust your team and empower them to step up Develop empathy. Understand the problems that your team is facing and feel their pain so you can best help them overcome it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Aim for the moon because even if you miss you’ll land among the stars”.

My family was good friends with Heath Ledger. He wrote this on a coaster and gave it to me on my 8th birthday.

I now write this in the front of each book that I sell.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Connect with me on social media or visit the Tick Tock Sales website.

FB: Brittany Baldwin Tick Tock

LI: Brittany Baldwin

W: www.ticktocksales.com.au

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!