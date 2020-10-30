Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Common Traits Seen In Successful Entrepreneurs

Luis Roldan Telemundo discusses a few of the traits commonly seen in successful entreprenurs.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Luis Roldan Telemundo
While no two entrepreneurs are truly the same, many of the most successful entrepreneurs typically share similar qualities that have helped them get to where they are today. While none of these traits are necessarily required to be a successful entrepreneur, all of them can make a difference and there’s proof in that by the number of entrepreneurs that hold them. Here are a few of the most common traits commonly seen in successful entrepreneurs. 

They’re Constantly Seeking Knowledge

One of the most common traits you’ll see in successful entrepreneurs is that they understand there’s always something new for them to learn and are constantly seeking that out. In order to be successful in the business world, you need to be smart and the more you learn, whether it be knowledge or skills, the more likely you are to find success. Growth is important no matter how long you’ve been in the game because you never know what might come in handy at some point in your entrepreneurial career.

They’re Adaptable

As an entrepreneur, change can happen at the drop of a hat. Things are never certain and mistakes can be easy to make, especially if it’s your first time doing something. That’s why it’s important to be adaptable. The most successful entrepreneurs understand being adaptable is important because it allows you to react quickly and properly in a bad situation, hopefully making the best out of the situation as opposed to letting things crumble. You need to be able to quickly change your priorities based on what’s happening within your business venture and react rationally in order to keep things under control.

They’re Risk Takers

One of the most important traits that successful entrepreneurs usually have is their willingness to take risks. Risks are essential to success and growth. If you aren’t taking risks, you likely aren’t really succeeding. Many of the most successful entrepreneurs understand that risks were necessary, and while they don’t always pay off, the ones that do are always a big deal. Since taking risks can often end in failure, it’s also important for entrepreneurs to understand that failure is okay, and you can bounce back. If anything, failure can be a great learning experience for what not to do the next time you have to take that big risk.

    Luis Roldan Telemundo, President and General Manager at Telemundo Orlando

    Luis Roldan of Telemundo Orlando is a decades-long industry expert in Broadcast Media. Over the past several decades, he has made a name for himself as a hard-working business professional. Starting out as an Account Executive selling advertising time for Telemundo, Luis became a top performer, and throughout his career, continued to surpass goals in several positions. In his current role, he has exceeded expectations in both OCF and revenue. He has also expanded offerings in several markets, acquired rights to multiple noteworthy pieces of programming, and achieved the #2 market spot for late news. When Luis is not at work, he enjoys spending time with his family.

