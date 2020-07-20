Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Common Sense During COVID-19

By

What is Common sense?  Merriam Webster dictionary describes the word “Common Sense” as “sound and prudent judgment based on a simple perception of the situation or facts”. All throughout my early childhood and throughout my teenage times, remember my mom telling me “Use common sense” and she also tells the exact same thing to my dad. But my question is why dad still has to listen to her about “Common sense?” Isn’t he a grownup?

Growing up within the societal norms and of course in an Indian household which is atypical, skews your perceptions and expectations of every word that you hear. You suffer from an insecurity complex that makes you even more skeptical to the use of general words like “Common Sense”. But why am I telling you these things? Do you see any relevance in this present world? How does the meaning of this word vary depending on our background, our childhood and also differ among gender?

Let’s just take the topic of wearing mask and try to explain the disparity of the use of this word common sense. At present we are observing two groups of people: the one group that wants to wear the masks and the one who is vehemently opposed to the idea. Are any of these two groups filled with fools? Of course not, but what makes them so different in this time of the pandemic? Where are their beliefs budding from? Internet ? Public opinions? Or their childhood, from where they have learnt to do things in a certain way?

What about the topic of Social distancing? What does common sense say? To stay 6 feet away? Or to joke about it and say “ oh vertical isolation..thank God!!, not Horizontal”.

What about isolation if you have been exposed? Do you continue to work because you are the only caregiver to an ailing parent (maybe spread or not spread the virus) or keep yourself isolated for the safety of others. What do you do? Common sense will have different people acting and behaving differently based on their present circumstances.

So, what does common sense say? Common sense tells you to make the best decision for yourself under the conditions that make the best sense to you without blaming or pointing fingers at anyone. Do what you think is the best for you first but also care and respect other people’s common sense.

I am not here to pass judgments, but please don’t pass judgment on my opinions either. This world is crushing down on us not just mentally, spiritually and emotionally but also financially, academically and economically. If we don’t take charge of our common sense, this world will be a madhouse and we will be weaved into a vicious cycle of destruction worldwide. So let’s MAKE COMMON SENSE ……COMMON.

    Rachna Nath M.S,M.S

    Rachna Nath, NASA Ambassador, Entrepreuner and Educator

    Rachna Nath is an internationally and nationally recognized innovator who is also an entrepreneur, grant writer, STEM enthusiast and a passionate educator. She has two masters, first one in Entomology (Insect Science) from Cotton College, India and the second one in Biology (Developmental Genetics) from Arizona State University working with honey bee Exocrine gland ontology.

    She has won the Global Innovation Award from TURNITIN 2019, received the Honorable Mention for the Presidential Innovation Award for Environment Educators in the United States and also two Excite Awards from Lemelson-MIT foundation to mention a few. She has also been invited to join the “Imaginary College” as an Honorary member (Center for Science and Imagination) at ASU along with world renowned elite Philosophers like Margaret Atwood, Paolo Bacigalupi, Vandana Singh and many more.

    She has been featured in the “Chandler Lifestyle 2020 Women of Chandler” recognized at the “Women in Leadership Conference” by the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, Phoenix Arizona.  Her story about her journey from 2003 to 2020 in the US was also published by Phoenix Voyage magazine. Rachna is also a Honey bee scientist and has two master’s degree. She works with young entrepreneurs to make their dreams come true by working with the community partners and helping patent their ideas. Rachna has a network of trusted IT professionals, lawyers, community helpers who helps bring dreams to reality for 9th to 12th grade students who are invested in critical thinking, problem solving and giving back to the community by solving real world problems. She has 3 patent pending’s from such students in various prototypes from Anti-VOC scent bags to Heat stress monitoring devices. Rachna also does a lot of volunteering work taking about honey bees at various festivals, has contributed her time in mask making during the COVID19 pandemic and also runs a dance school “Sangeeta Nritya Academy” in US which she has dedicated to her Guru Sangita Hazarika in Assam, India.

